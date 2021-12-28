The keto or ketogenic diet It is a widely used alternative when losing weight at the expense of burning body fat. If you plan to start doing it, we let all the keys to start your practice effectively and safely.

Request the guidance and supervision of a healthcare professional





The keto ketogenic diet is very effective when losing weight. But nevertheless, not recommended for all types of people nor at any stage of life. Therefore, prior to its implementation, it can be very useful to consult with a health professional.

A professional can guide us in the beginning of a keto diet, contribute to a proper planning of the diet as well as the control and supervision of ketosis, which is key to preventing unwanted consequences.

Choose real food as a basis for it





For the keto diet to effectively guarantee the burning of fat to use as an energy source, a maximum reduction in carbohydrates.

Thus, many ultra-processed and poor-quality processed ones may be suitable for a keto diet. However, if we are looking for a safe, effective and health-protecting alternative, we recommend base it on real foods and not products.

Cold cuts, cold cuts, commercial sauces, fried nuts or others products are suitable for the keto diet but offer nutrients of poor nutritional quality that we recommend avoiding In day to day.

Hydrate properly every day





A adequate hydration It is essential when we follow the keto diet, since ketone bodies are eliminated in the urine and therefore, dehydration can contribute to their accumulation in the blood and unwanted consequences such as ketoacidosis.

Likewise, drink enough liquid each day, being recommended the intake of water as the main drink, It is advisable to avoid other side effects of ketosis such as bad breath or constipation.

Avoid the consumption of alcoholic drinks





Alcohol is a source of empty calories and offers no benefits for health, not even in minimal proportions. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid it in the framework of a healthy and safe keto diet.

While many alcoholic beverages are suitable on a keto diet because they do not disrupt ketosis, can lead to dehydration, promote hypoglycemia and the development of the much dreaded ketoacidosis.

Choose quality protein and fat sources





Both protein and fat should be the basis of the keto diet and its main source of energy. However, not just any option is valid.

Among the protein sources we recommend those that are accompanied with healthy fats or food with protein without a lot of fat how they can be poultry breasts, lean cuts of red meat, eggs, fresh cheese and various fish.

Among fats, we must prioritize unsaturated ones beneficial for the body that we can find in foods such as nuts and seeds, extra virgin olive oil, fatty fish or peanuts as an exception among legumes.

Include a minimum of vegetables or fruits with a low concentration of carbohydrates





While most fruits and vegetables are not allowed on a keto diet because they can disrupt ketosis, specimens with a very low proportion of carbohydrates in minimal proportions, can offer fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to our body.

Thus, options such as green leaves, the avocado, the cabbages, the artichokes or the asparagus they can be included in small proportions in the usual menu to achieve a better quality diet without hindering the formation of ketone bodies.

Accompany your practice with regular physical activity





Regular physical exercise is the Perfect complement of a healthy diet especially, if we seek to lose weight with its practice.

In the case of the keto diet, practicing physical activity contributes to making food more flexible since the more physically active we are or the faster our metabolism is, the easier we achieve ketosis. Therefore, a higher proportion of carbohydrates take place in our dishes.

Choose healthy cooking methods, always avoiding fried foods





To achieve a healthy keto diet first and foremost, we recommend avoid fried foods although these do not hinder ketosis in the least.

As a replacement we recommend use healthier cooking methods such as the iron, oven, steam cooking or others to make ingredients suitable for a keto diet.

These are all the keys to starting the practice of the keto diet and ensure that it is safe and effective, protecting above all the health of the body.

