The Oppo A54s were launched long ago as a modest option for those looking for smartphones with restrained features and a neat design. It is a low, mid-range that sports a 6.52-inch HD + screen with 60Hz refresh rate as well as an AI-compatible triple rear camera setup, spearheaded by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

The smartphone comes with a single storage option of 4GB + 128GB and it has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor under the hood that is one of the most used chipsets in cheap mobiles that have been presented to the market in recent years.

Knowing that it is a terminal destined to do few “tricks” with it, we review all the specifications of the phone so that you know what you can expect from the OPPO phone.

This is the smartphone

We are facing an economic smartphone that is compatible with two SIM cards and that works with ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. It has a 6.52-inch HD + screen, specifically 720 pixels wide and 1,600 pixels high with a 60Hz refresh rate, a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent and a pixel density of 269 dpi. They are quite limited specifications but just enough to use the mobile with solvency. It is not intended for multimedia consumption.

Under the hood, Oppo A54s has the processor MediaTek Helio G35 eight-core, along with the IMG GE8320 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It is a very proven CPU that works well as long as we do not demand that it give the maximum with titles like Asphalt GT or CoD Mobile where phones with Snapdragon “heart” perform much better.

For photos and videos, the Oppo A54s has a setting of triple camera on the back in a square module. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f / 2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f / 2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f / 2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f / 2.0 aperture. The best thing about this camera is that 50 MP lens that will help us take good photos during the day and acceptable photos at night, although it is not its great strength. Black and white photos will also look better than usual thanks to the information gathered by the monochrome sensor.

Oppo A54s connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, GPS / A-GPS, 4G, Wi-Fi, port USB type C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In addition, the phone has a facial unlocking function for greater security of our contents and the common sensors essential to use the mobile normally: accelerometer, gravity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor.

An interesting addition, more typical of smart bracelets than a smartphone, is that it also has a step count function. In addition, despite being a low-cost smartphone, the Oppo A54s is classified as IPX4 for water resistance, which means, not that you can submerge it, but that a little splashing should not damage the device.

Finally, the Oppo mobile has a 5,000 mAh battery with a standard 10W load but the brand has also added the super power saving mode and night standby modes to reduce the power consumption of the phone.

Worth?

There are some fairly obvious weak points on the mobile, such as the absence of fast charging or having to work with a screen that is not even Full HD +. A smartphone with these characteristics should cost less than 200 euros and this is not the case at hand.

Even so, if you are a fan of the signature customization layer, you like the design of the OPPO mobile and you want to take decent enough photos with a cheap mobile, the benefits of the OPPO A54s will be more than enough as long as you do not want to demand too much of it. to device.

Oppo A54s price and availability

The price of this Oppo A54s has not yet been officially announced by Oppo but it can already be purchased associated with one of the rates of different operators such as Vodafone. According to a listing on the Amazon Italy website, the smartphone is priced at 229.99 euros for the only 4GB + 128GB storage model.

The phone will be offered in color options Crystal Black and Pearl Blue.