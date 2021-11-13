This weekend can be different with these free games. If you were waiting a moment to play, this is the one. From today five games are in their free version for all platforms. Have fun in motorcycle racing or destroying bandits. From pixelart even the realistic, all free from today until next week.

Free games for Xbox and PC

Kingdom: New Lands

This title, free until November 14th, it’s a game of Minimalist microstrategy with retro-modern aesthetics. While the players put themselves in the shoes of a monarch, a spectacular soundtrack sounds, which helps to immerse themselves in a work of this style. To achieve their goal, users must explore the world, recruit loyal minions and defend against nighttime attacks from enemies. Thus, Xbox Live Gold players will be able to enjoy it at no additional cost and be worthy of the crown they wear.

MotoGP 21

Once again Xbox users benefit from their free games. MotoGP 21 is available on Xbox Live Gold until November 14. In this new bet of Milestone By recreating the reality of motorcycle racing, he achieves a fusion between the fun and the visually fascinating. The Motorcycle World Championship has never been recreated in this way, 120 riders, 20 circuits and a new mode, Race director. In this game you can play with an improved AI using machine learning or also with friends.

StreamWorld Dig 2

Since yesterday PC gamers can enjoy SteamWorld Dig 2, but today and until November 14, Xbox Live Gold will have this title in its catalog without paying a single penny. In this adventure we drive the new protagonist, Dorothy, who will have to find Rusty -the robotic protagonist of the first installment- through an extensive mapping full of obstacles. Digging in the mines, we will have to discover routes, secret places and hidden areas. Although the title has an addition, his style metroidvania causes that every time we pass a level, everything changes. So it makes our search difficult as well as making it more interesting. Notably your 2D world It is a success for this title with tinges of Castlevania, since it encourages crafting. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZKw5SsXgSw

Outcast 1.1

One of the deliveries that this weekend you can download and keep it forever on your PC. On the 10th anniversary of THQ Nordic, Outcast 1.1 is going to be one of the star gifts this year. The title deals with the discovery of a hidden universe parallel to ours. The US Army will deploy a probe to find it, and after that they find a planet called Adelpha. Once their mission is charged with success, a mysterious signal interruption causes them to lose the probe. It should be noted that Outcast 1.1 is an improved version of the classic action adventure, in which the original source code has been compiled for play on current computers.

Tina Chiquitina storms the dragon’s dungeon

This time the 2K title, Tina Chiquitina raids the dragon’s dungeon, will be available for free until November 16 on the Epic Store, we can keep the game forever, but only if we redeem it before the expiration date. This work was originally a DLC (in English, DownLoadable Content, ‘downloadable content’) of the acclaimed second installment of bandits: Borderlands 2. This shooter looter from Gearbox it is only an iota of what we will be able to see in his next title: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Therefore, here we will see how the franchise continues in its line of crazy fun, almost insane, full of references and jokes to series like Game of Thrones, and all in the style Borderlands.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

On Steam we find Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, available for the next three days for free. Also, if we want to have it forever in Spain a discount of 85% applies, so the final price would be 8.99 euros. The sixth installment of the Civilization strategy series is one of the most acclaimed titles in the saga, the strategy, the presence of new districts and the configuration of new areas make this game an interesting combination of time and money management and leadership skills.

Barotrauma

Continuing with the Steam offers, Barotrauma it is available for free this weekend. Although if you want the game forever, has a 75% discount on its original price. FakeFish and Undertow Games allude to the phenomenon that occurs in the body with barometric changes in this 2D cooperative submarine simulator game. With dyes of survival horror, you have to pilot the submarine, give orders, fight monsters, fix leaks and, in addition, keep an eye out for danger.