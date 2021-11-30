The WhatsApp app is one of the most used in the world, but few know that the iOS app is different from the Android app. There are some WhatsApp features that are only available on one of the two operating systems. Specifically, there are 8 WhatsApp functions that are exclusive to iOS, and two functions that are only available on Android.

All the functions that differentiate the iOS WhatsApp app from the Android one

This collection of functions has been created by WABetaInfo, who have been in charge of compiling all the information from different iOS and Android WhatsApp users. There are many WhatsApp features that are unique to the iPhone, and a couple of them are only available on Android.

Features ios Android Chat preview without read confirmation Yes No Keep pictures, videos or GIFs in your gallery that other people deleted for everyone Yes No Blur images using the editor Yes No Save media manually Yes No View the total count of unread chats while in a chat Yes No Play notification voice memos without read confirmation Yes No Download images from URLs Yes No Trim Videos Yes No Send images as files without compression No Yes Select all chats in edit mode No Yes

The list is longer than we might initially think. There are very interesting WhatsApp functions that are only available on iOSHow to see the notifications without a double blue check. On the other hand, the possibility of sending images without compression in WhatsApp for Android is very interesting.

The next feature that will revolutionize WhatsApp is almost ready

We do not know if some of these functions will change and will be compatible with both systems, perhaps many of them are exclusive to each operating system due to the way they work iOS and Android.

Related topics: WhatsApp

HBO MAX at 50% forever, last hours! to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe