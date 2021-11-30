The WhatsApp app is one of the most used in the world, but few know that the iOS app is different from the Android app. There are some WhatsApp features that are only available on one of the two operating systems. Specifically, there are 8 WhatsApp functions that are exclusive to iOS, and two functions that are only available on Android.

All the functions that differentiate the iOS WhatsApp app from the Android one

This collection of functions has been created by WABetaInfo, who have been in charge of compiling all the information from different iOS and Android WhatsApp users. There are many WhatsApp features that are unique to the iPhone, and a couple of them are only available on Android.

FeaturesiosAndroid
Chat preview without read confirmationYesNo
Keep pictures, videos or GIFs in your gallery that other people deleted for everyoneYesNo
Blur images using the editorYesNo
Save media manuallyYesNo
View the total count of unread chats while in a chatYesNo
Play notification voice memos without read confirmationYesNo
Download images from URLsYesNo
Trim VideosYesNo
Send images as files without compressionNoYes
Select all chats in edit modeNoYes

The list is longer than we might initially think. There are very interesting WhatsApp functions that are only available on iOSHow to see the notifications without a double blue check. On the other hand, the possibility of sending images without compression in WhatsApp for Android is very interesting.

The next feature that will revolutionize WhatsApp is almost ready

We do not know if some of these functions will change and will be compatible with both systems, perhaps many of them are exclusive to each operating system due to the way they work iOS and Android.

