all the details of the final event of Mischief

Pokémon GO ends its Season of Mischief at the end of November. This one that began with the debut of the pokémon Hoopa, and that according to Niantic, the developer company, will end with the appearance of the unleashed form of this particular pokémon. The company on its website shows all the details and characteristics of this event, which marks the end of a season that players have enjoyed like never before. Thus, this is the information that stands out on its website:

The event will start on November 26 at 10:00 (local time) and will end on 29 of the same month at 20:00 (local time). It will also have some bonuses that will be active throughout the event, which will be the double the number of candies per transfer and the double PC per capture.

New Mischief Unleashed Special Investigation

To access this story, the entire Special Investigation story must be completed A misunderstood prank. In this new mission, Professor Willow receives a mysterious bottle that inside contains a poem, apparently related to Hoopa. In it it is commented that there is a possibility that the mentioned pokemon change its form, which is possible thanks to the relationship forged throughout the season. A) Yes, those who have obtained Hoopa will be able to access this research.

Coaches can continue to progress in the story. The story of the special investigation will end at the end of Mischief Season , which will be the Wednesday, December 1 at 9:59 a.m. (local time) and thus access the investigation Mischief unleashed .

If the special investigation story is completed A misunderstood prank, you can buy a ticket for special research Mischief unleashed, at a cost of 4.99 USD (or the equivalent price in the local currency of each country).

Hoopa Unleashed!

You will be able to change to Hoopa form after completing the second batch of tasks of the Special Investigation Mischief Unleashed. Keep in mind that you need to advance enough in the previous research to get Hoopa and be able to change its form. In addition, 50 Hopa Candies and 10,000 Star Powders will be needed to change form from Contained Hoopa to Unleashed Hoopa. To reverse this process, from Unleashed Hoopa to Contained Hoopa, you will need 10 Hoopa Candies and 2,000 Star Powders.

Hours of special raids

In addition to the aforementioned, the company announced that there will be hours of featured raids with the following legendary Pokemon available. It should be remembered that the events of Hours of raids They are held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time).

Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres: November 26.

Heatran: November 27.

Regirock, Regice and Registeel: November 28.

Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion: November 29.

Hours of Featured Pokémon

There are Pokémon Featured Hours, which will be held from 12:00 to 13:00 (local time) on the following days:

Rattata: November 26.

Sableye: November 27.

Pikachu: November 28.

Beldum: November 29.

New item for the avatar

There is new item for the avatar after completing the special event– The Hoopa Unleashed T-shirt, available in the store after the event ends.