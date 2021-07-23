At last the day Japan had been waiting for since September 13, 2013, when Tokyo was chosen to host the 2020 Games, with the start of the opening ceremony of the most chaotic and complicated edition of the planetary sporting event in the modern era.Shortly after 06:00 (CDMX) the opening ceremony began in an Olympic Stadium without an audience due to the sanitary restrictions adopted to prevent the advance of the covid-19 pandemic.This pandemic has already caused the postponement of one year of the Games, which were to have been played in 2020, and which were officially inaugurated this morning by Emperor Naruhito, with the subsequent lighting of the cauldron, which will shine until next August 8.In a particular context, with Tokyo in a state of emergency, it was described as “simpler and more sober” by the organizers. The ceremony began with a tribute to carpentry and wood, as a symbol of the value of work and the attention to detail that characterize Japanese culture. Thus, dancers dressed in traditional jackets beat wood in a rhythmic way. Tribute was also paid to the Edo Firefighters Association. All this happened in the National Stadium, designed by Kengo Kuma, it proves in itself the importance of wood in the country: it is clad with wood from the 47 prefectures of Japan.Although the traditional parade of athletes representing the 206 participating delegations was maintained, which as a great novelty had two flag bearers per country, a man and a woman, the ceremony was held for the first time in history without an audience. Although the 68,000 seats of the Olympic Stadium will be empty, the ceremony did have the presence, reduced, of some personalities such as the Japanese emperor Naruhito, the American first lady, Jill Biden and the French president Emmanuel Macron, also as the highest representative of the next Olympic venue, Paris-2024.Flags of 206 delegations waved at the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium since the birthplace of the Games, Greece, opened the parade with marksman Anna Korakaki and gymnast Eleftherios Petrounias wearing masks due to the covid-19 pandemic until Japan closed it.Each country was able to present for the first time two flag bearers, a woman and a man, and did so with the accompaniment of the scores of video game classics – an industry of great significance for the Japanese – such as Sonic, Final Fantasy or Dragon Quest.Double Olympic champion of the 100 meters, Fraser-Pryce wants to be at 34 years the first woman with a triple reign in the queen of athletics. With her long magenta console-style hair, “Mommy Rocket”, as she has been called since she was a mother in a play on words with her nickname “Pocket Rocket”, she carried the Jamaican flag alongside newcomer boxer Ricardo Brown.The tireless giant Mijaín López, who aspires to his fourth consecutive Olympic gold in Greco-Roman wrestling, carried that of Cuba with the judoka Idalys Ortiz. Nobody has done as many shows as him, four, with his 130 kilos of weight. Caterine Ibargüen, gold medalist in the triple jump in Rio de Janeiro-2016, marched through Colombia with boxer Yubergen Martínez. More Olympic champions from Latin America: volleyball player Bruno Rezende for Brazil, with a printed shirt, and sailors Cecilia Carranza and Santiago Lange for Argentina.And also from Europe, among others, with the Spanish Mireia Belmonte and Saúl Craviotto.In the United States, baseball player Eddy Álvarez and basketball player Sue Bird shared the honor. Álvarez has a very peculiar challenge ahead of him: joining a medal in the summer Olympic Games to the silver medal he won in the winter Olympics, in Sochi-2014, in the 5,000-meter speed skating relay.The Japanese flag bearers, Hachimura and Yui Susaki, have a different profile, as they are in their first Olympic Games.

They were preceded by the five-time world judo champion Clarisse Agbegnenou and the gymnast Samir Ait-Said, the representatives of France, the next host country in 2024.