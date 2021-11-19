Although we are barely in November, it is time to think about the 2022 National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM). It seems distant but in the end what is always lacking is time. If your desire is to become a specialist then it is time to plan your study method. Even if you have not finished your degree yet but you are already in social service, then take advantage of your free afternoons to start with the reviews of the Clinical Practice Guidelines.

Remember that it is a lot of information that you must read and understand so you cannot leave everything to the last moment. If you have an adequate methodology, you will have a better chance of passing the exam.

Now, there are different schools that offer courses of study for ENARM 2022. The choice on which you consider better or worse is yours, but what they all have in common is that they are based on the Clinical Practice Guidelines. They are the fundamental documents that all doctors must know and consult periodically.

In addition to being the main support of physicians, their importance lies in that they also function as a defense against possible malpractice lawsuits. If you act according to what is indicated, you will keep yourself protected.

How many Clinical Practice Guidelines should be studied for ENARM 2022?

One thing to keep in mind is that there are too many. If you are curious about all the information you need to know then you should know that there are currently 818 Clinical Practice Guidelines. Therefore, it is necessary that you read each one as part of your preparation for ENARM 2022. They are also characterized by the fact that from time to time they are updated with the most recent scientific evidence.

In addition to the above, a few months ago a call was published for update 12 guides and it is about the following.

Acute complications of diabetes. Secondary prevention and cardiac rehabilitation after myocardial infarction, at the first level of care. Classification, diagnosis and comprehensive treatment of dengue. Prevention, detection and counseling in addictions for adolescents and adults in the first level of care. Depression in children and adults. Diagnosis and treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and adolescents, in primary and specialized care. Diagnosis and timely referral of acute pancreatitis at the first level of care. Diagnostic and Referral Approach of the gynecological pelvic tumor with suspected malignancy. Consulting and medical advice for the use of contraception in men and women. Diagnosis and treatment of endometriosis. Prevention, diagnosis and treatment of acute poisonings and poisonings in children and adults. Management of peptic ulcer in adults in the first and second levels of care.

With this, it can be verified that the information is constantly changing to offer the most recent evidence to physicians.

Where can they be consulted?

It does not matter if within your plans is to present the ENARM 2022 or not because any health professional should know the Clinical Practice Guidelines. They are all just a click away and all you need is an internet connection. To review the master catalog with each of the documents visit the Official site of the National Center for Technological Excellence in Health (CENETEC).