Marge, don’t be proud

The Simpsons were characterized in their first seasons by, in addition to entertaining, leaving a little moral or message, especially in the most emotional chapters such as Christmas. In this episode Bart wants to get a violent video game, the Bonestorm, but Marge refuses to buy it for Christmas. After trying by all means to get it, he finds the bad boys of the school robbing in a mall and decides to take the game, but they catch him, which creates a family conflict.

Platform : Disney Plus

Episode : Season 7, Episode 11

Miracle at Evergreen terrace

In this Christmas episode the protagonist is Bart again. After what Marge and Homer do the Christmas shopping and leave the presents under the tree, they warn the children that they cannot go downstairs to open the presents until the next morning. But Bart wakes up in the middle of the morning, opens his gift and starts playing with it, a fire engine, but he throws water into a socket, starts a fire and the gifts and the tree are burned. When the family discovers him, Bart says that he has been a thief and the whole town turns to them.

Platform : Disney Plus

Episode : Season 9, Episode 11

The scam of the Magi

Bart suffers a domestic accident and has to go to school in a wheelchair, but the school is not prepared for students with reduced mobility, so they commission the city’s gang of gangsters to build access ramps. When they open, they discover that they have been scammed and, in bankruptcy, the school is sold and some new teachers appear who do not teach the children, they do product tests with the intention of getting a new toy at Christmas. A chapter that has the special appearance of Gary Coleman and that is one of the best Christmas episodes of the family.

Platform : Disney Plus

Episode : Season 11, Episode 9

Skinner and his concept of a day in the snow

Another of the classic Christmas chapters of The Simpsons, one of the most remembered. A snowstorm hits Springfield and all businesses and schools close, except for Bart and Lisa’s school, which they go with a small group of children to school, where only Principal Skinner and Janitor Willie are. While trying to entertain the students with a boring old movie, the snow blocks the exits of the building and leaves them locked in. Homer and Ned Flanders They try to come to his rescue, but suffer an accident. The escape attempts, the military discipline imposed by Skinner and the entanglements make this Christmas episode a very entertaining and remembered chapter.

Platform : Disney Plus

Episode : Season 12, Episode 8

She of little faith

Homer and Bart build a homemade rocket that turns out to be a fudge. And since the Ned Flanders one comes out better, Homer calls some geek friends to help him assemble a larger, more advanced rocket that ends up crashing into the church. To meet the cost of the repair, the parishioners They accept the offer of Mr. Burns, who ends up turning the parish into a kind of commercial center, which causes the anger of Lisa, who leaves the church and goes in search of a new religion. A much remembered chapter with a final moral on tolerance.

Platform : Disney Plus

Episode : Season 13, Episode 6

The fifteenth season is here

In the invisible friend of the central Homer Forgets to buy Lenny a present. Later, when he promises the family that he is going to buy a tree with the money he got from a sticker that Burns gives him, he actually buys an expensive custom astrolabe and the family is left without a tree. When his wife and children confront him and call him selfish, he has a revelation and decides to become the kindest and most generous man in town, provoking the jealousy of his neighbor Ned Flanders and a dispute over the affection of the rest of the neighbors. based on gifts.

Platform : Disney Plus

Episode : Season 15, Episode 7

The Simpsons Christmas Tales

This episode is structured like the classic Halloween chapters, with three different stories that shape the whole. In the first one, after a problem with Reverend Lovejoy, Homer is in charge of giving the sermon and tell the story of how Jesus was born and the first Christmas. In the second, Grandpa Simpson tries to take revenge on Santa Claus for an old quarrel that he tells his grandchildren that took place in World War II. And in the third story Homer travels all over the city looking at the last minute for a gift for Marge.

Platform : Disney Plus

Episode : Season 17, Episode 9

Kill Gill: Volumes 1 and 2

On Christmas Eve, the Simpson family goes to the mall to do their Christmas shopping. Lisa sits on the lap of Santa Claus, who is none other than the clerk Gil Gunderson, and tells him that the present she wants is the Stacy Malibu set that has been out of stock in the store. Gil goes to the back room, finds one and sells it to him, but his boss fires him because he was the one who had set aside to give it to his daughter. The family witnesses the scene and invites Gil home… although they won’t be able to kick him out.

Platform : Disney Plus

Episode : Season 18, Episode 9

Burns and the bees

This chapter aired around Christmas and includes a Christmas presentation sequence, although the chapter is not a proper special like others that aired on those dates. The episode stars Mr. Burns, who wins a basketball team at a camp for billionaires in a game of poker. As you don’t know manage a basketball team He has a totally modern stadium built to attract the public. Meanwhile, Lisa tries to save a colony of bees and the two stories intertwine.

Platform : Disney Plus

Episode : Season 20, episode 8

The fight before Christmas

The Christmas chapter of season 22 is, in the style of other special episodes, a compilation of separate stories of the characters with the same theme. In this case, Christmas. In the first of the stories, with Bart as the protagonist, the eldest son of the family dreams that he is traveling to the North Pole and discovers that Santa Claus has been ruined. In Lisa’s story, dreams that his mother participates in the Second World War. Marge, in the third story, dreams of a party decorated by Martha Steward. And in the last of the stories, dreamed of by Maggie, Katy Perry appears in the series.

Platform : Disney Plus

Episode : Season 22, Episode 8

Festivities of a future past

As in other episodes of The Simpsons, in this Christmas special the yellow family travels to the future, where we are going to see the children turned into adults. Bart is divorced and has to stay with his two children, Lisa has understanding problems with her teenage daughter and Maggie is about to have a baby. The tangles and emotionality of family relationships and the jokes and gags with Homer when he grew up earned a special episode good reviews.

Platform : Disney Plus

Episode : Season 23, episode 9

The blues of white Christmas

In this Simpsons Christmas special there are two separate stories that end up intertwining. On the one hand, despite the heat wave due to climate change, there is snow in Springfield. It is caused by the fumes from the nuclear power plant, but the snow becomes a tourist attraction. Marge rents her house as a motel to pay for Christmas shopping, although she gets angry with her tenants. While, Lisa tries to find gifts for her family that are not material or expensive.

Platform : Disney Plus

Episode : Season 25, Episode 8

I won’t be home for Christmas

The chapter begins with a gag of the sofa in which the film Frozen is made reference, with the members of the family characterized as the characters of the film. The episode is centered on Christmas Eve night. Homer leaves work early to go home, but Moe tells him about his problems and it ends up running late and, when he gets home, Marge kicks him out. Homer’s Odyssey spending the night alone in Springfield and the subsequent search for Marge center the Christmas chapter of season 26.

Platform : Disney Plus

Episode : Season 26, Episode 9

