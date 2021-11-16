On October 27, 2022, Rockstar games launched Grand Theft Auto Vice City, one of the most successful games in the franchise. Now, 19 years later, everyone can play GTA Trilogy, a remastered collection that allows us to enjoy three great classics such as GTA III, San Andreas and of course, Grand Theft Auto Vice City. So now, from SomosXbox we go back to the past to bring you a list with all the cheats of GTA Vice City The Definitive Edition on Xbox.
The story of Tommy Vercetti’s betrayal and revenge in Vice City’s neon tropical expansion is most interesting, but we can also make it a very fun experience thanks to the tricks. So without further ado, we leave you with all the tricks of GTA Vice City The Definitive Edition on Xbox.
All the cheats of GTA Vice City the Definitive Edition on Xbox
Many of you find yourself on the internet for the same reason as 19 years ago, the cheats of GTA Vice City Remastered. So before revealing the complete list, we remind you that to activate the tricks you will have to follow a series of patterns, which will also have to be repeated if you want to deactivate them.
Full armor
- RB * RT * LB * A * Left * Down * Right * Up * Left * Down * Right * Up
Complete health
- RB * RT * LT * B * Left * Down * Right * Up * Left * Down * Right * Up
Raise the search level
- RB * RB * B * RT * Left * Right * Left * Right * Left * Right
Remove search level
- RB * RB * B * RT * Up * Down * Up * Down * Up * Down
Weapon set No. 1
- RB * RT * LB * RT * Left * Down * Right * Up * Left * Down * Right * Up
Weapon set No. 2
- RB * RT * LB * RT * Left * Down * Right * Up * Left * Down * Down * Left
Weapon set No. 3
- RB * RT * LB * RT * Left * Down * Right * Up * Left * Down * Down * Down
Spawn a tank
- B * B * LB * B * B * B * LB * LT * RB * Y * B * Y
Commit suicide
- Right * LT * Down * RB * Left * Left * RB * LB * LT * LB
Turn all traffic lights green
- Right * RB * Up * LT * LT * Left * RB * LB * RB * RB
Slow down the game
- Y * Up * Right * Down * X * RT * RB
Speed up the game
- Y * Up * Right * Down * LT * LB * X
Accelerate game time
- B * B * LB * X * LB * X * X * X * LB * Y * B * Y
Changing clothes
- Right * Right * Left * Up * LB * LT * Left * Up * Down * Right
Play as Candy Suxxx
- B * RT * Down * RB * Left * Right * RB * LB * A * LT
Play as Hillary King
- RB * B * RT * LB * Right * RB * LB * A * RT
Play as Ken Rosenberg
- Right * LB * Up * LT * LB * Right * RB * LB * A * RB
Play as Lance Vance
- B * LT * Left * A * RB * LB * A * LB
Play as Love Fist Guy # 1
- Down * LB * Down * LT * Left * A * RB * LB * A * A
Play as Love Fist Guy # 2
- RB * LT * RT * LB * Right * RT * Left * A * X * LB
Play as Mercedes
- RT * LB * Up * LB * Right * RB * Right * Up * B * Y
Play as Phil Cassady
- Right * RB * Up * RT * LB * Right * RB * LB * Right * B
Play as Ricardo Diaz
- LB * LT * RB * RT * Down * LB * RT * LT
Play as Sonny Forelli
- B * LB * B * LT * Left * A * RB * LB * A * A
Flying cars
- Right * RT * B * RB * LT * Down * LB * RB
Destroy nearby cars
- RT * LT * RB * LB * LT * RT * X * Y * B * Y * LT * LB
Floating cars on water
- Right * RT * B * RB * LT * X * RB * RT
Improved vehicle handling
- Y * RB * RB * Left * RB * LB * RT * LB
Change the weather to cloudy / sunny
- RT * A * LB * LB * LT * LT * LT * Y
Change the weather to mist
- RT * A * LB * LB * LT * LT * LT * A
Change the weather to stormy
- RT * A * LB * LB * LT * LT * LT * B
Change the weather to very cloudy
- RT * A * LB * LB * LT * LT * LT * X