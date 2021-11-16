On October 27, 2022, Rockstar games launched Grand Theft Auto Vice City, one of the most successful games in the franchise. Now, 19 years later, everyone can play GTA Trilogy, a remastered collection that allows us to enjoy three great classics such as GTA III, San Andreas and of course, Grand Theft Auto Vice City. So now, from SomosXbox we go back to the past to bring you a list with all the cheats of GTA Vice City The Definitive Edition on Xbox.

The story of Tommy Vercetti’s betrayal and revenge in Vice City’s neon tropical expansion is most interesting, but we can also make it a very fun experience thanks to the tricks. So without further ado, we leave you with all the tricks of GTA Vice City The Definitive Edition on Xbox.

All the cheats of GTA Vice City the Definitive Edition on Xbox

Many of you find yourself on the internet for the same reason as 19 years ago, the cheats of GTA Vice City Remastered. So before revealing the complete list, we remind you that to activate the tricks you will have to follow a series of patterns, which will also have to be repeated if you want to deactivate them.