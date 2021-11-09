With GTA Trilogy Remastered about to arrive, it is not a bad time to remember the tricks that we can activate in these games to rule the city. Not long ago we left you the list of tricks for GTA San Andreas and now it is the turn of Vice City.
Do not miss the following guide to find all the cheats of the game. From flying cars to infinite health, these are just some of the possibilities that we can modify in the game. Do not miss it!
Complete list of cheats for GTA Vice City
The cheats of this game are divided between weapons, stats, exploration, clothing, and events.
Weapon cheats for Vice City
trick
code
all small arms
THUGSTOOLS
all medium weapons
PROFESSIONALTOOLS
all heavy weapons
NUTTERTOOLS
Event Cheats for Vice City
trick
code
ships fly
AIRSHIP
cars explode
BIG BANG
cars fly
COMEFLYWITHME
armed bikini girls
CHICKSWITHGUNS
pedestrians in your vehicle
HOPINGIRL
aggressive drivers
MIAMITRAFFIC
you commit suicide
ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
armed pedestrians
OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
the police are looking for you more
YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
the police are looking for you less
LEAVE ME ALONE
tommy loses weight
PROGRAMMER
tommy gets fat
DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
tommy smokes
CERTAINDEATH
all black cars
IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
all the pink cars
AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
change wheels size
LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
green traffic lights
GREENLIGHT
speed up the clock
LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
women follow you
FANNYMAGNET
perfect driving
FLUISEVERYTHING
only visible wheels
WHEELSAREALLINEED
cars float
SEAWAYS
fog
CANTSEEATHING
only the wheels visible
WHEELSAREALLINEED
storm
CATSANDDOGS
Sun
ALOVELYDAY
good weather
APLEASANTDAY
cloudy
ABITDRIEG
fast camera
ONSPEED
slow motion
BOOOOOORING
they all fight
FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
all pedestrians hate you
NOBODYLIKESME
Vehicle cheats for Vice City
trick
code
Caddy
BETTERTHANWALKING
Saber Turbo
GETTHEREFAST
Rhino
PANZER
Corbillard
THELASTRIDE
Love Fist limousine
ROCKANDROLLCAR
Hotring Racer version
GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
Hotring Racer version 2
GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
Bloodring banguer
TRAVELINSTYLE
Bloodring banguer 2
GETTHEREQUICKLY
garbage truck
RUBBISHCAR
Cheats for statistics in Vice City
trick
code
health to the max
ASPIRINE
armor to the max
PRICEUSPROTECTION
Dress up tricks in Vice City
trick
code
change clothes or character
STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
Mercedes clothes
FOXYLITTLETHING
Love First’s first wardrobe
ROCKANDROLLMAN
Love First’s second wardrobe
WELOVEOURDICK
Sonny Forelli clothing
IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
Phil Cassidy’s clothing
ONEARMEDBANDIT
Hilary King clothing
ILOOKLIKEHILARY
Ken Rosenberg clothing
MYSONISALAWYER
Lance Vance clothing
LOOKLIKELANCE
Ricardo Díaz’s clothes
CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED