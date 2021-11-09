With GTA Trilogy Remastered about to arrive, it is not a bad time to remember the tricks that we can activate in these games to rule the city. Not long ago we left you the list of tricks for GTA San Andreas and now it is the turn of Vice City.

Do not miss the following guide to find all the cheats of the game. From flying cars to infinite health, these are just some of the possibilities that we can modify in the game. Do not miss it!

1 Complete list of cheats for GTA Vice City
1.1 Weapon cheats for Vice City
1.2 Event Cheats for Vice City
1.3 Vehicle cheats for Vice City
1.4 Cheats for statistics in Vice City
1.5 Dress up tricks in Vice City

Complete list of cheats for GTA Vice City

The cheats of this game are divided between weapons, stats, exploration, clothing, and events.

Weapon cheats for Vice City

trick

code

all small arms

THUGSTOOLS

all medium weapons

PROFESSIONALTOOLS

all heavy weapons

NUTTERTOOLS

Event Cheats for Vice City

trick

code

ships fly

AIRSHIP

cars explode

BIG BANG

cars fly

COMEFLYWITHME

armed bikini girls

CHICKSWITHGUNS

pedestrians in your vehicle

HOPINGIRL

aggressive drivers

MIAMITRAFFIC

you commit suicide

ICANTTAKEITANYMORE

armed pedestrians

OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS

the police are looking for you more

YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

the police are looking for you less

LEAVE ME ALONE

tommy loses weight

PROGRAMMER

tommy gets fat

DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS

tommy smokes

CERTAINDEATH

all black cars

IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

all the pink cars

AHAIRDRESSERSCAR

change wheels size

LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS

green traffic lights

GREENLIGHT

speed up the clock

LIFEISPASSINGMEBY

women follow you

FANNYMAGNET

perfect driving

FLUISEVERYTHING

only visible wheels

WHEELSAREALLINEED

cars float

SEAWAYS

fog

CANTSEEATHING

only the wheels visible

WHEELSAREALLINEED

storm

CATSANDDOGS

Sun

ALOVELYDAY

good weather

APLEASANTDAY

cloudy

ABITDRIEG

fast camera

ONSPEED

slow motion

BOOOOOORING

they all fight

FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

all pedestrians hate you

NOBODYLIKESME

Cheats for Vice City

Vehicle cheats for Vice City

trick

code

Caddy

BETTERTHANWALKING

Saber Turbo

GETTHEREFAST

Rhino

PANZER

Corbillard

THELASTRIDE

Love Fist limousine

ROCKANDROLLCAR

Hotring Racer version

GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

Hotring Racer version 2

GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

Bloodring banguer

TRAVELINSTYLE

Bloodring banguer 2

GETTHEREQUICKLY

garbage truck

RUBBISHCAR

Cheats for statistics in Vice City

trick

code

health to the max

ASPIRINE

armor to the max

PRICEUSPROTECTION

Dress up tricks in Vice City

trick

code

change clothes or character

STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

Mercedes clothes

FOXYLITTLETHING

Love First’s first wardrobe

ROCKANDROLLMAN

Love First’s second wardrobe

WELOVEOURDICK

Sonny Forelli clothing

IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY

Phil Cassidy’s clothing

ONEARMEDBANDIT

Hilary King clothing

ILOOKLIKEHILARY

Ken Rosenberg clothing

MYSONISALAWYER

Lance Vance clothing

LOOKLIKELANCE

Ricardo Díaz’s clothes

CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED

