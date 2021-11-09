With GTA Trilogy Remastered about to arrive, it is not a bad time to remember the tricks that we can activate in these games to rule the city. Not long ago we left you the list of tricks for GTA San Andreas and now it is the turn of Vice City.

Do not miss the following guide to find all the cheats of the game. From flying cars to infinite health, these are just some of the possibilities that we can modify in the game. Do not miss it!

Complete list of cheats for GTA Vice City

The cheats of this game are divided between weapons, stats, exploration, clothing, and events.

Weapon cheats for Vice City

trick code all small arms THUGSTOOLS all medium weapons PROFESSIONALTOOLS all heavy weapons NUTTERTOOLS

Event Cheats for Vice City

trick code ships fly AIRSHIP cars explode BIG BANG cars fly COMEFLYWITHME armed bikini girls CHICKSWITHGUNS pedestrians in your vehicle HOPINGIRL aggressive drivers MIAMITRAFFIC you commit suicide ICANTTAKEITANYMORE armed pedestrians OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS the police are looking for you more YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE the police are looking for you less LEAVE ME ALONE tommy loses weight PROGRAMMER tommy gets fat DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS tommy smokes CERTAINDEATH all black cars IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK all the pink cars AHAIRDRESSERSCAR change wheels size LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS green traffic lights GREENLIGHT speed up the clock LIFEISPASSINGMEBY women follow you FANNYMAGNET perfect driving FLUISEVERYTHING only visible wheels WHEELSAREALLINEED cars float SEAWAYS fog CANTSEEATHING only the wheels visible WHEELSAREALLINEED storm CATSANDDOGS Sun ALOVELYDAY good weather APLEASANTDAY cloudy ABITDRIEG fast camera ONSPEED slow motion BOOOOOORING they all fight FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT all pedestrians hate you NOBODYLIKESME





Vehicle cheats for Vice City

trick code Caddy BETTERTHANWALKING Saber Turbo GETTHEREFAST Rhino PANZER Corbillard THELASTRIDE Love Fist limousine ROCKANDROLLCAR Hotring Racer version GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED Hotring Racer version 2 GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST Bloodring banguer TRAVELINSTYLE Bloodring banguer 2 GETTHEREQUICKLY garbage truck RUBBISHCAR

Cheats for statistics in Vice City

trick code health to the max ASPIRINE armor to the max PRICEUSPROTECTION

Dress up tricks in Vice City