GTA San Andreas has arrived in remaster form with some better visuals far superior to his original work. Thanks to the GTA Trilogy, in addition to the adventures of CJ, we can also enjoy the stories of Tommy Vercetti and Claude Speed with improvements for the new generation. Although, from SomosXbox we have returned to the neighborhood, more specifically to Grove Street, with an interesting article where we collect all the cheats of GTA San Andreas The Definitive Edition on Xbox.
Grand Theft Auto San Andreas was easily one of the greatest games of Rockstar games, which means that the possibilities of using cheats increased more than ever. So now, with the release of GTA San Andreas Remastered, that too is available on Xbox Game Pass, it’s time to return to San Andreas in the best possible way, enjoying all the tricks of GTA San Andreas The Definitive Edition on Xbox.
All the cheats of GTA San Andreas The Definitive Edition on Xbox
16 years later we find ourselves on the internet again for the same reason, the cheats for GTA San Andreas The Definitive Edition on Xbox. So before revealing the complete list, we remind you that to activate the tricks you will have to follow a series of patterns, which will also have to be repeated if you want to deactivate them.
Full health, armor, and $ 250,000
- RB * RT * LB * A * Left * Down * Right * Up * Left * Down * Right * Up
Spawn a rhino tank
- B * B * LB * B * B * B * LB * LT * RB * Y * B * Y
Maximum search level
- B * Right * B * Right * Left * X * A * Down
Infinite ammo for all weapons
- LB * RB * X * RB * Left * RT * RB * Left * X * Down * LB * LB
Weapon set No. 1
- RB * RT * LB * RT * Left * Down * Right * Up * Left * Down * Right * Up
Weapon set No. 2
- RB * RT * LB * RT * Left * Down * Right * Up * Left * Down * Down * Left
Weapon set No. 3
- RB * RT * LB * RT * Left * Down * Right * Up * Left * Down * Down * Down
Slow down the game
- Y * Up * Right * Down * X * RT * RB
Speed up the game
- Y * Up * Right * Down * LT * LB * X
Chaos mode
- LT * Right * LB * Y * Right * Right * RB * LB * Right * LB * LB * LB
Maximum skill with all weapons
- Down * X * A * Left * RB * RT * Left * Down * Down * LB * LB * LB
Infinite lung capacity
- Down * Left * LB * Down * Down * RT * Down * LT * Down
Jump much higher
- Up * Up * Y * Y * Up * Up * Left * Right * X * RT * RT
Maximize Fat Stats
- Y * Up * Up * Left * Right * X * B * Down
Minimize fat stats
- Y * Up * Up * Left * Right * X * B * Right
Maximize muscle stat
- Y * Up * Up * Left * Right * X * B * Left
Maximize the respect stat
- LB * RB * Y * Down * RT * A * LB * Up * LT * LT * LB * LB
Maximize the Sex Appeal statistic
- B * Y * Y * Up * B * RB * LT * Up * Y * LB * LB * LB
Maximize driving stats
- X * LT * A * RB * LT * LT * Left * RB * Right * LB * LB * LB
Hit much harder
- Up * Left * A * Y * RB * B * B * B * LT
Change the time to 21:00
- Left * Left * LT * RB * Right * X * X * LB * LT * A
Change the time to 0:00
- RT * A * LB * LB * LT * LT * LT * Y
Speed up the game clock
- B * B * LB * X * LB * X * X * X * LB * Y * B * Y
Aggressive drivers
- Right * RT * Up * Up * RT * B * X * RT * LB * Right * Down * LB
Madness in traffic
- RT * B * RB * LT * Left * RB * LB * RT * LT
All green lights
- Right * LB * Up * LT * LT * Left * RB * LB * RB * RB
Nitro in all cars
- Left * Y * RB * LB * Up * X * Y * Down * B * LT
Explosion when one car collides with another
- LB * LT * LT * Up * Down * Down * Up * RB * RT * RT
Floating car on water
- Right * RT * B * RB * LT * X * RB * RT
Destroy all nearby vehicles
- RT * LT * RB * LT * LT * RT * X * Y * B * Y * LT * LB
Improve vehicle handling
- Y * RB * RB * Left * RB * LB * RT * LB
Improve car speed
- Up * LB * RB * Up * Right * Up * A * LT * A * LB
Increase bike jumping
- Y * X * B * B * X * B * B * LB * LT * LT * RB * RT
Change the weather to cloudy
- LT * Down * Down * Left * X * Left * RT * X * X * RB * LB * LB
Change the weather to mist
- RT * A * LB * LB * LT * LT * LT * A
Change the weather to sandstorm
- Up * Down * LB * LB * LT * LT * LB * LT * RB * RT
Change the weather to storm
- RT * A * LB * LB * LT * LT * LT * B
Change the weather to very cloudy
- LT * Down * Down * Left * X * Left * RT * X * A * RB * LB * LB