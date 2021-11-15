Grand Theft Auto III was released 20 years ago, more specifically on October 22, 2001. At that time, the internet was not at all the same as it is now, and many of those who could access used it to search for GTA cheats III among other video games of the moment. But now, with the GTA Trilogy Remaster releaseFrom SomosXbox we return a bit to the past by sharing with you an article about all the tricks of GTA III The Definitive Edition on Xbox.

The tricks of GTA III The Definitive Edition on Xbox they can be used during the game without any problem, although while they are activated we will not be able to get the achievements of the game. Although, after an exhaustive analysis, it appears that Rockstar games It hasn’t activated all the cheats (like the flying cars), but most of them still work perfectly. So without further ado, we leave you with all the cheats of GTA III The Definitive Edition on Xbox.

All the cheats of GTA III the Definitive Edition on Xbox

Many of you are on the internet for the same reason as 20 years ago, the cheats of GTA III remastered. So before revealing the complete list, we remind you that to activate the tricks you will have to follow a series of patterns, which will also have to be repeated if you want to deactivate them.

All weapons

RT – RT – LB – RT – Left – Down – Right – Up – Left – Down – Right – Up

Full armor

RT – RT – LB – LT – Left – Down – Right – Up – Left – Down – Right – Up

Complete health

RT – RT – LB – RB – Left – Down – Right – Up – Left – Down – Right – Up

Spawn a tank

B – B – B – B – B – B – RB – LT – LB – Y – B – Y

Infinite money

RT – RT – LB – LB – Left – Down – Right – UP – Left – Left – Down – Right – Up

Raise the search level

RT – RT – LB – RT – Left – Right – Left – Right – Left – Right

Lower search level

RT – RT – LB – RT – Up – Down – Up – Down – Up – Down