The history of this type of vehicle tells us that it is not something new. In fact, it could be said that it is at the same height as the electrified vehicles themselves, engineered by William Grove in 1842. However, it was not until 1966 when General Motors introduced the world to the Electrovan, a van with a liquid hydrogen tank and a liquid oxygen tank that, in combination with an electric motor, could reach a top speed of 100 km / h and reach 200 km of autonomy.

Hydrogen in fuel cell cars still has a long way to go in the next decade. However, a hopeful future is in sight, taking into account all the benefits it can bring in terms of efficiency, fuel economy and respect for the environment.

Hydrogen-based mobility technology is still incipient . Existing large-scale production models can hardly be counted on the fingers of one hand and infrastructure is scarce, if not almost nil, in Spain. However, if you go back just 15 years in time, this same question we asked ourselves with the purely electric vehicle, right?

What brands are found

But what are these types of vehicles based on and how do they work? As well; These, also known as fuel cell cars, run on hydrogen and have a small auxiliary battery, with all the advantages of an electric vehicle. But also, unlike these, with the autonomy of a conventional car and with a refueling that is done in five minutes.

The most efficient way to consume hydrogen is through a fuel cell. The electricity generated is converted into motion in an ordinary electric motor. It is in the fuel cell where electricity is generated from hydrogen, a gas that is transported by the car in tanks at a very high pressure for a better autonomy and oxygen from the air. Only water vapor is expelled from it.

However; If it is so effective, why is it so slow? The reason is none other than that it is not yet located in an environment conducive to this, at least in Spain. To be specific, in our country there are currently six refueling stations of hydrogen, located in the provinces of Albacete, Ciudad Real, Huesca, Madrid, Seville and Zaragoza. Of these, only the last three are for public use. Still, brands want to remedy this.

Hyundai

It is true that, from the most general view, the hydrogen car brands on the market are increasingly larger than we had until just a couple of years ago. Still, there is one that has always wanted to keep its bet on them, and it is Hyundai.

Specifically, the South Korean brand does so with what turned out to be the first of these cars to be marketed in Spain, the Hyundai Nexo (here its technical sheet). It is an SUV vehicle, with 120 kW (the equivalent of 163 hp of power), of which it is capable of going from 0 to 100 kilometers in less than 10 seconds. The brand itself indicates that its range is up to 800 kilometers, a range similar to that of vehicles powered by fossil fuels.

Toyota

Toyota is the brand that has been developing this technology for the longest time for its vehicles, but it was not until 2016 that it launched its first production model: the Mirai. It offers 114 kW (154 hp) of maximum power and a range of 600 km.

In his case, it has not been until now when it has arrived in Spain, after being marketed first in Japan and in the state of California, doing the same in the European market in countries such as Germany, Denmark, Belgium or the United Kingdom, where there is greater hydropower infrastructure.

Likewise, and waiting for it to reach our dealerships, Toyota also points to the adapted Yaris GR2, a vehicle of this technology that is seen, at the moment, as the best hydrogen car ever made, is the hope that it brings with it for the future.

Bmw

The third that we can take a look at for your acquisition is the BMW i Hydrogen Next, although it is true that it will not be available in Spain until the beginning of 2022. All in all, it is one of the most expected cars on the market along with the expected one from Audi, although the latter has no date.

In the case of the BMW brand, it has been subjected to tests, where it is already known that it will incorporate part of the technology that the group has developed thanks to the agreement signed with Toyota in 2013. Based on the BMW X5, it stands out very well for its power of 275kW (374 hp), where it will incorporate two carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) hydrogen tanks. According to the brand, its refueling will require a time of between 3 and 4 minutes.