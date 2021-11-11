There is a discipline that incorporates many exercises that help strengthen your whole body and improve flexibility, which is Pilates, and it is also a type of sport that focuses on core work.

One of his exercises is the drad bug, a classic in Pilates and one of the exercises that you will do the most work on the core and abdomen. The dead bug is very easy to perform but it has its progression, in addition to having many benefits on a physical level.

How to perform the deab bug correctly

In any Pilates exercise it is very important that the lower back are in contact with the ground, the abdomen is tight, as if we wanted to bring the navel down, the pelvic floor in tension, the shoulders separated from the ears and the breathing in accordance with the movement.

We will lie face down, on a mat, with the arms and legs raised, keeping them about 90 degrees with respect to the body.

It consists of lowering one leg while lowering the opposite arm towards the level of the ear, doing the movement at the same time. The idea is to alternate the movement for each leg and each arm, that are opposite, during a few repetitions until you notice that the core is worked.





Benefits of the dead bug

Helps relieve back pain

Strengthening the muscles is essential to create a strong core, as the same happens with the back, since a worked core helps protect your back and mitigate the pain that you may have throughout your spine.

This exercise strengthens that core by working the entire core., while locking your torso and hips while doing the arm and leg movements.

Improve coordination

When you lower the left leg, lower the right and so on until all repetitions are completed, this causes it to help improve coordination of movements.

You have to be focused to avoid lowering your limbs on the same side, which is an excellent exercise to stay focused.





Improve posture

This benefit is directly related to the core, which is responsible for maintaining proper posture, reducing the risk of having pathologies in the spine.

In addition, a correct posture can help improve breathing, since the diaphragm is involved in the core and its involvement favors the opening of the airways.

Improve performance

Also this benefit is focused on the work of the core, since this can improve performance, This is why the movements that require more energy arise from the core of the body, that is, from the core.

If we have a stronger core or core, it will allow us to make stronger and more powerful movements, so our sports performance will increase.

