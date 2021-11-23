Like every November 22 today, World Music Day is commemorated. The date commemorates the death of Santa Cecilia, a character who is considered the patron saint of this union. But in addition to working to congratulate those who brighten the lives of others through their notes, this holiday also has other functions. Among them is talking about music therapy and the benefits it offers to health.

This term is described by the World Federation of Music Therapy such as the use of music to facilitate, promote communication, relationships, learning, movement, expression, organization, and other relevant therapeutic goals. In this way, the physical, emotional, mental, social and cognitive needs of patients can be met.

It develops professionally both in the public and private spheres, in group and individual approaches, in prevention, promotion, recovery and rehabilitation of health. The work methodologies vary according to the population and the schools and theoretical constructs that underlie the work of the music therapist.

In recent years, the effect it has as a complementary therapy in patients suffering from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s has been shown due to the exercise it offers to the brain area. It is not a substitute for other treatments nor is it a cure, but it does help to improve the quality of life of patients. In addition, in recent years other variants have emerged such as Have therapy.

But now is the time to talk about the benefits that music therapy offers to the health of your patients and it is about the following.

Improves circulation

Among the main benefits of listening to music is helping the cardiovascular system. When someone listens to music they like, blood vessels dilate by up to 26 percent, improving circulation.

Improve physical activity

Listening to music at any time can be beneficial, but especially when doing physical exercises because it improves resistance to activities by up to 15 percent.

Increase concentration

When listening to rhythms that are to the liking of the listener, concentration is considerably improved. That is why it is advisable to listen to quiet music when studying for an exam.

Improves plasticity of the brain

According to a study conducted by Northwestern University, children who study music have better vocabulary and ability than those who had no training. The reason is because music helps the brain to generate new connections that are also useful in learning.