Renting is increasingly present in our days, and with regard to the electric car, even more so. We talk about a way to hire a vehicle for medium or long term rental in which one of the parties cedes its use to the other party in exchange for a fixed monthly fee, for a set period of time and a specific mileage. In this way, both win integers. But this is something that, even with an electrified type, different advantages can be obtained.
Renting with the electric car, very beneficial
Anyone looking to enjoy a car without ties can find a good alternative in renting. It is a way to enjoy a vehicle without actually buying it, by paying a fee. single monthly fee. By including both maintenance and insurance, it saves a lot of headaches for the user, and allows him to change cars when the contract expires.
However, brands are betting on formulas that are even more flexible, that give even more agile responses, and much more. beneficial for the user. This is what we see widely with renting with the electric car, which can also be a hybrid or plug-in hybrid, where appropriate.
At this point, what we have is that we have different advantages, especially tax, which have a lot to do with this type of acquisition. Its expansion has been undergoing considerably in recent times, but it has not been with the big boom It is of this type of new generation vehicles that have allowed your trade site to have positioned itself really well.
What is it about
With the figures in hand, we have to say that this electric car rental service is working in a very well-considered manner. For example, in July 2021, registrations of this type saw a cumulative increase of 43.96%, over the same period in 2020.
While in months like September, the last of which we have evidence, a 34% more registrations of these renting compared to last year. In fact, despite the fact that the COVID crisis had a negative impact on car sales, the rental sector won increased popularity and demand.
And it is that yes; Despite the many benefits of the electrified vehicle, its price is still considerably higher than that of combustion models, where aspects such as some with autonomy not yet excessively buoyant, or the still scarce recharging points mean that many drivers do not give the final step.
In these cases it is where renting ends up being a good solution since, as it is a long-term rental of the vehicle, it allows us to do a long-term test of this technology to see if it adapts to our day to day life. As such, the contract for this service includes the same concepts than any other model. The monthly fee includes the periodic maintenance of the vehicle, the repairs that may arise unexpectedly, the change of tires, the ITV reviews, the payment of taxes and the insurance policy. This is where different tax benefits (and others) come in that become very attractive.
Tax benefits (and others)
As we say, the idea of implementing electric technology is taking more and more force and the reasons are obvious: electric vehicles are easy to maintain and their autonomy improves every day. Changing a large number of vehicles in a company towards these more modern is a outlay difficult to contemplate Today.
Therefore, planning and executing a rental plan can be a perfect option. Likewise, there are differentiated plans for individuals or companies. In the case of individuals, they can choose the duration and mileage that best suit them, while for companies, this system also offers tax advantages, since if your vehicle is used for professional activity, the fees monthly are tax deductible and VAT is compensable.
- Tax deductible. To people who do self-employment, and in the case that it is done with an electric car even more, these they can deduct the renting of Corporation Tax or IRPF at 100%. It is also a VAT deductible expense, between 50% and 100%.
- Also, since they do not own the vehicle are exempt from some payments such as the registration tax or the circulation tax that is paid by the renting company (which is the owner of the car).
- It complies with the practical sense that we all seek to move, with guarantees and security. Afterwards, the benefits would have to be analyzed model by model to see if it is what is needed in order to cover needs.
- Companies or freelancers that require a car to work, will find in car renting the most suitable option profitable and economical. This is because vehicle maintenance is the sole responsibility of the company providing the service.