At this point, what we have is that we have different advantages, especially tax , which have a lot to do with this type of acquisition. Its expansion has been undergoing considerably in recent times, but it has not been with the big boom It is of this type of new generation vehicles that have allowed your trade site to have positioned itself really well.

However, brands are betting on formulas that are even more flexible, that give even more agile responses, and much more. beneficial for the user . This is what we see widely with renting with the electric car, which can also be a hybrid or plug-in hybrid, where appropriate.

Anyone looking to enjoy a car without ties can find a good alternative in renting. It is a way to enjoy a vehicle without actually buying it, by paying a fee. single monthly fee . By including both maintenance and insurance, it saves a lot of headaches for the user, and allows him to change cars when the contract expires.

What is it about

With the figures in hand, we have to say that this electric car rental service is working in a very well-considered manner. For example, in July 2021, registrations of this type saw a cumulative increase of 43.96%, over the same period in 2020.

While in months like September, the last of which we have evidence, a 34% more registrations of these renting compared to last year. In fact, despite the fact that the COVID crisis had a negative impact on car sales, the rental sector won increased popularity and demand.

And it is that yes; Despite the many benefits of the electrified vehicle, its price is still considerably higher than that of combustion models, where aspects such as some with autonomy not yet excessively buoyant, or the still scarce recharging points mean that many drivers do not give the final step.

In these cases it is where renting ends up being a good solution since, as it is a long-term rental of the vehicle, it allows us to do a long-term test of this technology to see if it adapts to our day to day life. As such, the contract for this service includes the same concepts than any other model. The monthly fee includes the periodic maintenance of the vehicle, the repairs that may arise unexpectedly, the change of tires, the ITV reviews, the payment of taxes and the insurance policy. This is where different tax benefits (and others) come in that become very attractive.

Tax benefits (and others)

As we say, the idea of ​​implementing electric technology is taking more and more force and the reasons are obvious: electric vehicles are easy to maintain and their autonomy improves every day. Changing a large number of vehicles in a company towards these more modern is a outlay difficult to contemplate Today.

Therefore, planning and executing a rental plan can be a perfect option. Likewise, there are differentiated plans for individuals or companies. In the case of individuals, they can choose the duration and mileage that best suit them, while for companies, this system also offers tax advantages, since if your vehicle is used for professional activity, the fees monthly are tax deductible and VAT is compensable.