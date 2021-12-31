2021 was the year the Marvel Cinematic Universe It opened the doors to the multiverse and Marvel’s schedule for 2022 promises to expand on the concept. From series to animated options, the franchise extended its stories to new spaces and platforms. What was most surprising is that he was successful in practically all of his experiments. What is even more amazing, made the saga even more robust.

So expectations for Marvel in 2022 are very high. So much so that most fans wonder what to expect from a whole new dimension of the franchise universe. From genuinely terrifying and bloody series to love stories. He will go through next year his greatest test and without a doubt, the most amazing of all. That of creating something new in a daring strategy that will test your strongest points.

What can we expect from Marvel in 2022 and from the world of superheroes? For now, it brings you a wide selection of options. Finally, the fourth phase arrived with all its power and especially, with all the promised power. Attention to the calendar:

The movies on Marvel’s 2022 calendar

‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’

Planned date: May 2022

Benedict Cumberbatch returns to the role of Doctor Strange now accompanied by the Wanda Maximoff of Elizabeth olsen. But the first movie on Marvel’s 2022 release schedule is much more than a sequel. It’s also a jaw-dropping tour of the multiverse, Marvel’s new narrative experience. For now and with just a trailer in tow, little is known about the plot, beyond four things from its first trailer.

The first: that the film will be the great real journey through the multiverse, its possibilities and dark spots. The second: there will be cameos of various characters from various universes. The third: will be the meeting point between the animated series What would happen if…? and live action. And the fourth: that it will be the closest thing to a horror movie in the franchise. Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness It will premiere in May.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Planned date: July 2022.

Predicted in Marvel’s release schedule for 2022, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor to become Marvel’s first character with four solo movies. And the feature film will undoubtedly be an event. Directed by Taika waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder is the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and will bring back the character of Jane Foster played by Natalie Portman. For the occasion, the one who was Thor’s great love will be responsible for wielding the Mjolnir. As if that wasn’t enough, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Lady Sif (Jamie Alexander) will also be back.

None of that convinces you? What if we add that there will be cameos from the Guardians of the Galaxy? And that the great villain will be Christian Bale?

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Expected date: November 2022.

Despite all the problems that its production goes through, the sequel to Black panther It is still part of the Marvel calendar for 2022. The film has the double weight of being a tribute to Chadwick boseman, who passed away in 2020, and expand the universe surrounding the character. So that most likely we can see not only the new reconfiguration of power in Wakanda. Also the new face behind the Black Panther mask.

Will you be able to balance all the loads properly? For now, Ryan Coogler is working tirelessly on script adjustments and creating what he has said is the best send-off to an iconic hero.

All series on Marvel’s 2022 calendar

‘Ms. Marvel ‘

Ms. Marvel will tell the story of Kamala khan will arrive in the summer of 2022 to Disney +; possibly the first within the Marvel calendar in 2022. And it is one of the great additions to the increasingly robust universe of the franchise. Its about live action of an especially beloved comic book character.

Kamala is the factory’s first Pakistani-American character from the house of ideas. The very young heroine will be played by Iman Vellani. The story will also include Kareem / Red Dagger and his friend Bruno Carelli, played by Aramis Knight and Matt Lintz, respectively.

‘Moon Knight’

And to the excitement of fans, great actor Oscar Isaac joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe sometime in 2022 with Moon knight; in this, the release schedule has not been very specific. He will also do it, with a particularly strange and complicated character. Marc Spector is one of the most mysterious figures in the magical world of the house of ideas. One also, with a dangerous duality that makes it difficult to know what is actually happening in its history.

Is it a psychiatric disorder? Or does the character really get his powers from the Egyptian god Khonshu? Whatever the answer, one thing is clear: one of Marvel’s most violent antiheroes comes to television. One that also promises an adult series, dark and very close to the gore. The first such production within the franchise.

‘She-Hulk’

Jennifer walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, arrive at live action played by Tatiana Maslany. She-hulk It does not yet have a specific date within the Marvel release schedule, but it will arrive in 2022. The series will tell the story of one of the most beloved characters in the comic and also a new perspective on the character played by Mark Ruffalo.

For now, there are few details about the plot. What we do know is that it is a legal series with comedy overtones where – like the comic – Jennifer Walters’ character will break the fourth wall and go directly to the audience. Even making direct comments to Kevin Feige. We also know that there will be Jennifer’s nemesis, the fearsome Titania interpreted by Jameela jamil (The Good Place).

The second season of ‘What if …?’

The marvel animated series that explored the multiverse returns with a second season that promises more novel characters and settings. In particular, there are rumors that the new ones will include several familiar faces from Shang-Chi and the ten rings, the Serie Loki and the movie Eternal. With unlimited possibilities and a repertoire of stories that influence the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series is a highlight in the franchise’s television offering for the 2022 calendar.

‘I Am Groot’

The little ones will also have fun in the Marvel franchise. The anime that recounts the adventures of Groot, the beloved characters of Guardians of the Galaxy that will arrive next year. And it will do so in a daring experiment halfway between the spin off and an independent production.

If everything goes well – and who could doubt it? – the most likely thing is that we will see other similar characters in similar formats although not the Marvel premiere schedule in 2022. We will have to wait until next year.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special

And this is the great rarity of an extraordinary year that is announced for Marvel’s release schedule in 2022. The Guardians of the Galaxy will have a Christmas special.

The story will be temporarily located Come in Thor: Love and Thunder Y Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In fact, James Gunn insisted that the plot would have a direct impact on the third film in the interstellar team saga.