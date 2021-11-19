A few days ago we saw how Samsung published its mobile update calendar indicating the models that will make the leap to One UI 4.0 and therefore those that will have Android 12. A list with all the phones and dates that Samsung Spain has now also published.

The post appears in the Samsung Members app, preloaded on all Samsung phones. In it he details the 71 models that will have One UI 4.0 and Android 12 with an update that has already begun, and that will last, according to the list, until August 2022.

71 devices, mobiles and tablets

Samsung indicates each year and in advance, the models that will make the leap of operating system and despite the large catalog that it has, it is necessary to highlight the good number of devices that will be updated. Inside the Samsung Members app, in news, you can see if your phone or tablet is among the chosen and when the update should arrive.

In this listing up to a total of 71 devices appear, a list that represents a good part of the catalog and that is indicative, since changes in the dates may occur (and in fact other years have occurred). This is the full list:

December 2021

January 2022

February 2022

April 2022

May 2022

June 2022

July 2022

August 2022