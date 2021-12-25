Redmi is one of the brands that collaborates with Xiaomi when developing new mobile phones. If the company is characterized by something, it is by offering a fairly wide range of mobiles, with more than competent specifications and at quite affordable prices. If you are thinking of buying a new mobile, one of their phones could be the solution.
The manufacturer’s offer of phones is quite wide and its catalog this year has increased considerably. For this reason, here is a list of the new smartphones launched in 2021 in Spain.
Cheaper options
Nor is it that smartphones of the company are excessively expensive. In fact, the prices range between 160 and 260 euros. In this section you will find those for less than 200 euros:
- Redmi 9T: The best thing about this mobile device is its design. If you are one of those who do not like to have your smartphone dirty, you are in luck, since the texture it has does not allow to leave traces. This will keep it clean at all times. It does not have a very powerful processor, but it still provides good performance. In addition, its battery has enormous power thanks to its 6000 mAh.
- Redmi Note 8 2021: Its design is more elegant than the previous one in exchange for sacrificing the hygienic section. Anyway, the leap in quality in terms of components is obvious. Its MediaTek Helio G85 processor is a lot More powerful than the Snapdragon 662 of the Redmi 9T, allowing you to run the most demanding games. The negative is that it does not have a battery with as much autonomy as the others.
- Redmi Note 9T: An improved version of the Redmi 9T that maintains its anti-fingerprint design, but relies on higher quality components. For a little more price you will get a quality phone. It is true that it has lower battery than the first, however, the quality of its screen and the speed of its processor thanks to the UFS 2.2 technology grant an excessively fast navigation through the applications.
- Redmi 10: One of the brand’s most recent launches and also one of the most recommended. The new MediaTek Helio G88 processor debuts with this new terminal promising to offer very high performance. The technology AdaptativeSync which automatically adjusts the frame rate and its quad camera with a 50 MP main sensor are two of its other great assets.
A little more expensive
Your portfolio will not feel resentful of this price increase compared to the previous ones. The phones present here are priced between 200 and 260 euros. It is not outrageous, especially considering the capacity of the devices:
- Redmi Note 10: Unlike the previous ones, this Redmi Note 10 It has an AMOLED screen. This is a rush in terms of picture quality, since the colors are much more vivid and real. It doesn’t have an incredibly powerful processor. But if what you are looking for is to reproduce content, it is a very viable option.
- Redmi Note 10 5G: As you will guess from its name, it is a version of the previous one that includes 5G and some improvements. The downside is that it does not have the AMOLED screen of its predecessor, although it does have a processor that provides greater performance. If you prefer to play comfortably and without hanging up, this is your phone.
- Redmi Note 10 Pro: But if you want a model that combines the two virtues of the previous ones, that is, a superb screen and a barbarian performance, the Redmi Note 10 Pro it is the best alternative. This is a model that improves on all of the above. Your camera uses a technology that, together with its 108 MP converts any photograph into a masterpiece. The best thing about its screen is that it has a 120 Hz refresh rate that gives the user a very fluid browsing experience.
- Redmi Note 10S: A version similar to the previous one, but that sacrifices the power of its camera for a more powerful processor. Even so, it still retains its AMOLED screen, something that is appreciated. Its design is quite attractive due to its refined and elegant appearance.
Models that are not yet in Spain
The following Redmi models that you will see below are not available for purchase in Spain, so if any of them catches your attention you will have to resort to foreign sales channels. These devices have been announced for the moment only in India with the exception of the last one:
- Redmi 9 Activ: It is a very cheap Redmi with some somewhat limited features Mainly because of its processor, but if you only use your mobile for basic issues, it is a great option due to its price, which when converted to euros would be about 110 euros.
- Redmi 9A Sport: This smartphone has similar characteristics to the previous case, because in terms power is somewhat short, but also, if you use the phone to surf the Internet and chat you will not have any problem. Its price would be around 80 euros to change.
- Redmi 9i Sport: A model very similar to the one we have just seen but with more RAM. However, it possesses the same MediaTek Helio G25 processor, so do not think about playing very demanding video games. Its price to change is 100 euros.
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Unlike the previous three, this one does have some specifications worthy of a mid-range. A Super AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and a 108 MP main sensor are the icing on the cake of a phone that offers great performance when it comes to navigating it.
- Redmi K40 series: This series is made up of the Xiaomi Redmi K40, K40 Pro and K40 Pro +. Some terminals to keep in mind but that, for the moment, they are only in China.