Kick off the new year with the arrival of new content on our favorite streaming services. Like every January, Prime Video premieres they kick off with the arrival of new series and movies of original production at the service of Amazon.

On this occasion, they are not as bulky as other months in which the list of Prime Video premieres sneak into the top of the most numerous streaming services available in Spain, but all series and movies look with special quality, so there will be no choice but to give them a good chance.

In addition, as usual, the premieres of Prime Video they continue to promote their documentaries, and in this month of January 2022, the expected documentary of Cholo Simeone, one of the most important sports figures in world football, arrives exclusively. But it is not the only thing that will be available in the service.

All Prime Video Releases

Films

Despues de. Lost souls, released on January 3

Garcia and Garcia, premiere on January 5

The Tender Bar, released on January 7

The last big scam, released on January 14

Hotel transylvania: Transformanía, premiere on January 14

Ice road, premiere on January 21

The english spy, released on January 27

Vox machina, released on January 28

Series

As We See It, premiere on January 21

Documentaries and other Prime Video premieres

Simeone: Live match by match