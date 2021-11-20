Not all the chapters of all series and all seasons but we can see some of them complete as Pokémon “The beginningWith the classic Ash and Pikachu series that tells us how it all started, how Ash begins to become the coach he is today. In addition to the beginning, we can also see other more modern episodes such as Pokémon – Black and White Series that correspond to season 14, season 15 or season 16 with episodes from collections such as “Rival Destinations” or “Adventures in Tesela and beyond.”

Pokémon series and seasons

Where to see all the Pokémon series with their corresponding seasons. Mainly you can see them on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Atresplayer as well as on the Pokémon TV platform where all the episodes are free, available at no cost and without registration, available to everyone and ordered correctly in chronological order.

Pokémon Indigo League

On Netflix we can see the Pokémon Indigo League series or, what is the same, the beginning of time in the history of Ash and the others. The young Ketchum is ten years old and will begin his adventure together with his companion Pikachu. 22 minute episodes that will put us fully into this story that we all already know and that will help us to meet Jessie, James, Brock or Misty. We can see it on Netflix with about 52 episodes available of the 82 corresponding to the first season and which were broadcast between 1997 and 1999.

In addition to watching them on Netflix, you can also watch it on Pokémon TV. And you can see its continuation through Pokémon TV: Season 2, Adventures in the Orange Islands.

Platform : Netflix

Year : 1997

Episodes : A season with 82 episodes (not all available)

Gender : Adventure

Recommended age : For ages above 7

Pokémon: Gold and Silver Series (Johto’s Travels)

If we want to continue with the Pokémon chronology we can see the Gold and Silver Series on Amazon Prime Video that corresponds to season 3 or also called “Johto’s travels”. A series in which Ash leaves Pallet Town to discover new challenges, to face other gym leaders and to add totally different Pokémon of a new generation, such as Totodile, Chikorita.

Platform : Amazon Prime Video

Year : 1999

Duration per episode : About 22 minutes per chapter

Gender : Adventure

Recommended age : For over seven years

Pokémon: Gold and Silver Series (Johto League Champions and Master Quest)

As a continuation of the previous one and also in Amazon Prime Video we can see the season Champions of the Johto League corresponding to the Gold and Silver Series of Pokémon. It is available on the Amazon platform and Ash, Misty and Brock will face new adventures, new cities or new trainers in the Johto region. Also on Amazon within this series we can find season 5, Master Quest. In which the characters will continue to advance through the Johto region.

Platform : Amazon Prime Video

Year : 1999 – 2002

Duration per episode : About 22 minutes per chapter

Gender : Adventure, Action, Cartoon – Johto Region

Recommended age : For over seven years

Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl

Starting with season 10, the Diamante y Perla series begins that we can see on Amazon Prime Video. Featuring four dedicated seasons: Diamond and Pearl, Dimension of Battle, Galactic Battles, and Winners of the Sinnoh League. Four seasons of which only three are available on Amazon but all of them to watch for free in Atresplayer without having to pay, just register for free. The boys are ready for the Sinnoh League so they will move to this region to meet new coaches and prepare to be the best. Maya is Ash’s new travel companion, who will also meet Pokémon from new generations like Turwig.

Platform : Amazon Prime Video / Atresplayer

Year : 1999 – 2002

Chapters : Four seasons (only three on Amazon)

Duration per episode : About 22 minutes per chapter

Gender : Adventure, Action – Sinnoh League

Recommended age : For over seven years

Pokémon – Black and White

From season 14 to 16 we can see Black and White Pokémon which takes us to the Unova region, based in New York. As explained from the Pokémon website itself: New territory, new rivals, New challenges and new Pokémon make Season 14 of the Pokémon cartoon series one of the most exciting ever! It is available through Atresplayer for free (under registration) or from the Pokémon.com website where we can see all the episodes online at no cost.

Platform : Atresplayer

Year : 2010 – 2013

Chapters : Four seasons (only three on Amazon)

Duration per episode : About 22 minutes per chapter

Gender : Adventure, Action – Sinnoh League

Recommended age : For over seven years

Pokémon: XY

Season 17 along with season 18 and 19 correspond to Pokémon XY. This time in the Kalos region with new Pokémon to discover, new gym leaders and new friends. Ash is accompanied, in these seasons and series, by his new friends Serena, Lem and Clem. We can only see it on Atresplayer as well as on Pokémon TV for free.

Platform : Atresplayer

Year : 2013 – 2016

Chapters : Three seasons

Duration per episode : About 22 minutes per chapter

Gender : Adventure, Action – Kalos Region

Recommended age : For over seven years

Pokemon sun and moon

Seasons 20 and 21 and 22 of the global correspond to Sol y Luna and its continuations: Ultra Adventures and Ultra Legends. Three seasons available on Netflix with almost 150 episodes in total with 22 minutes of duration for each of them. In this series, Pikachu and Ash will travel on vacation to Alola to enroll in the Pokémon school, where a new adventure will begin in a region unknown to the famous trainer. And there will be, as always, new creatures and the excruciating members of Team Rocket. In addition to Netflix, it is also available on Atresplayer.

Platform : Netflix / Atresplayer

Year : 2018

Chapters : Three seasons, 145 episodes

Duration per episode : 22 minutes per chapter

Gender : Adventure, Action, Cartoon

Recommended age : For ages above 7

Pokémon Travel – The Series

This is one of the last series issued and one of the most recent. Corresponding to season 23 of the total, it premiered in 2019 and in 2021 it is available on Netflix. Ash and Goh are researchers in Professor Cerezo’s laboratory and they will begin a series of trips around the world in which they must learn more about these creatures. A total of 48 episodes of 22 minutes that we can see on the streaming platform if you are looking for something new that you have not already seen.

Platform : Netflix

Year : 2019

Chapters : One season, 48 episodes

Duration per episode : About 22 minutes

Gender : Action, adventure, fantasy

Recommended age : For over seven years

Pokémon Movies

If we want to complete the Pokémon marathon, there are also some movies that we can see on the different streaming platforms.

Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution

Launched in 2019, Mewtwo is an animated 3D movie in which the powerful creature wants revenge on the world. Consider that it has been created through an experiment and has been used. Now, he wants to use his powers to get revenge and the three friends (Ash, Misty and Brock) must prevent this from happening.

Platform: Netflix

Year : 2019

Duration : One hour and 37 minutes

Thematic : Based on video games / Movie for the whole family

Age : For ages above 7

Pokémon I Choose You

Another of the Pokémon movies that we can see on Netflix is ​​I Choose You. Ash will befriend Pikachu in this hour and a half of feature film. A stubborn Pikachu that will want to go to your side and break the usual rules of Pokéballs. Together they must capture Ho-oh in a movie for the whole family released in 2017.

Platform: Netflix

Year : 2017

Duration : One hour and 37 minutes

Thematic : Based on video games / Movie for the whole family

Age : For all audiences

The power of us

Pikachu and Ash travel to the Mysterious City Wind Festival, a festival held every year because legend has it that the legendary Lugia will appear on the last day to bring the blessing of the wind. But an incident threatens to destroy everything and they must save all attendees and guests.

Platform: Netflix

Year : 2018

Duration : One hour and 38 minutes

Thematic : Based on video games / Animated film for the whole family

Age : For over seven years

The secrets of the jungle

Just released, Secrets of the Jungle is the last of the Pokémon movies. Released in October 2021 He takes us to the jungle so that Ash meets a wild human who lives in the wild, Koko. A kind of Tarzan far from all civilization but raised by Pokémon creatures

Platform: Netflix

Year : 2021

Duration : One hour and 38 minutes

Thematic : Based on video games / Animated film for the whole family

Age : For over seven years

