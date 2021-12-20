

12/20/2021 On at 13:42 CET



After the dispute of the draw for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, the four heats that will play the best eight teams in Europe.

The Barça will see the faces against the Real Madrid in one of the qualifying rounds with the greatest incentives for all that it entails. It will be the first time that both teams meet in the highest continental competition. In case of reaching the semifinals, those of Jonatan Giráldez would face off against the winner of Arsenal-Wolfsburg.

Playoffs will take place between March 22 and 23, in which the first leg matches will be played, and on March 30 and 31, where the return matches will be played.

These are the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final qualifiers

Real Madrid- FC Barcelona

Bayern-PSG

Juventus-Olympique Lyon

Arsenal-Wolfsburg