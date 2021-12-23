As you surely know, PlayStation 5 features the long-awaited backward compatibility how much we’ve asked players over the years. Sony has done its homework with its next-generation console, and most of its predecessor’s titles can be enjoyed without much trouble on the PS5. Therefore, if you already have an arsenal of physical PS4 games or a good collection in your PlayStation Network account, you will be able to make use of them on your new console. In this post we will tell you what are the steps to perform which games are unfortunately not compatible at the moment.
According to Sony itself, PS5 is Backward compatible with approximately 99% of the PlayStation 4 catalog. Obviously, we would have loved if the console was also compatible with PlayStation 3 games or even legendary PlayStation 2 and PSX games. Sony has not wanted to specify the reasons why there is not a complete backward compatibility between PlayStation 5 and all its predecessors. But we imagine that it is due to a computer architecture issue, and it is that a priori, emulating the hardware of a console as complex as PS2 is even complicated today. Despite this, this does not mean that we will not see ports of old console games on the PlayStation Store during this gen.
What PS4 games are not supported on PS5?
The list of titles not compatible with PS5 It was much more extensive, but thanks to the updates, at the moment so there are only 14 games that are left out of the white giant Sony, which are the following:
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Afro Samurai 2: Revenge of Kuma Volume One
- Hitman Go: Definitive Edition
- Just Deal With It!
- Risk
- Robinson: The Journey
- Shadwen
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2
- We sing
- Werewolves Within
Does the game pass have any advantage?
If you wonder if you are going to have any graphic improvement, the answer is no. But there are advantages. The first of all is that if you play PS4 titles in digital format on PS5, you will benefit from the SSD load times of the next-generation console.
The second advantage is that you canr sell second hand console if you want and get some money back, since unless you have one of the games that are not compatible, you will not really need it. Of course, make sure before transferring your games (you can see how it is done at the end of this guide).
How to play PlayStation 4 games on PS5
As long as you don’t want to play any of the titles we mentioned in the previous paragraph, play your PS4 titles on your next-generation console It is very simple.
Digital games
The games you bought at the time through the PlayStation Store on your PlayStation 4 they can be played on PS5 without major problem.
- Make sure your PlayStation 5 is logged in with the Same account the one you bought your games with on PlayStation 4. Otherwise, create a new profile and log in with that account.
- Go to main menu of your PS5 and visit your library of games.
- Browse through the list until you find the title you are looking for. Press ‘X’ on the icon and it will start downloaded from PlayStation servers Network.
- Wait for the download.
- Once installed, you can run the game without problem.
Physical games
If, on the other hand, you do not have your games in digital format, but you bought them in physical format, all you have to do is insert the Blu-Ray disc on your PlayStation 5 console. The typical dialog to install the game data on the console will appear. We will wait and that’s it. Once the process is done, we can play exactly the same as on PS4.
As you could have imagined, this step only possible if you have the PS5 version with disc reader. We’d love to tell you that there is a way to enjoy these games if you have the purely digital console, but at the moment, Sony has not published any official method to connect a compatible disc player to the PlayStation 5. If you have a good collection of games physical, you will have to get a console with reader yes or yes. And if you have them, but you have only been able to get the digital version, you will have to cross your fingers until Sony launches (or not) a solution.
From an external disk
If you were having storage problems on your PlayStation 4 and were using a external hard drive or SSD in your console via USB, you will also be able to use it to play your PS4 titles on the new Sony console simply by connecting the disc to the PS5.
Transfer games from PS4 to PS5
On your console Playstation 4, take these first steps. Also have the PS5 handy, since you will need to have both on at the same time starting from one of the points in the guide:
Trophy Synchronization
- Log in on your PS4 with the same PlayStation account that you use on your PS5.
- Update the firmware from your PS4 to the latest version.
- Press the button “Options” within Trophies.
- Select the option “Synchronize with PlayStation Network”.
Data transfer
- Connect the two consoles to the same network. You can do it by connecting them to same routerEither through the Wi-Fi connection or using a pair of Ethernet cables.
- Connect each console to an HDMI port different from the same TV (or each one to a different TV if you have them nearby).
- Turn off your PS4 console.
- Go now to your PlayStation 5 (If you are using the same TV, switch HDMI using the “INPUT” or “Source” button on the TV remote).
- Go to Settings > System > System software > Data transfer. Click and select “Continue”.
- Select the PS4 console from which you want to transfer your games from the list.
- When the message of “Data transfer readiness”, press the power button on your PS4 for a little over a second (you should hear a beep).
- Choose Now everybody the data you want to transfer from one console to another.
- Read the information and accept to start the data transfer.
- The PlayStation 5 console will complete the process and it will restart automatically.
- Ready, you will have your games of your PS4 games on your next-gen console.