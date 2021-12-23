The list of titles not compatible with PS5 It was much more extensive, but thanks to the updates, at the moment so there are only 14 games that are left out of the white giant Sony, which are the following:

According to Sony itself, PS5 is Backward compatible with approximately 99% of the PlayStation 4 catalog. Obviously, we would have loved if the console was also compatible with PlayStation 3 games or even legendary PlayStation 2 and PSX games. Sony has not wanted to specify the reasons why there is not a complete backward compatibility between PlayStation 5 and all its predecessors. But we imagine that it is due to a computer architecture issue, and it is that a priori, emulating the hardware of a console as complex as PS2 is even complicated today. Despite this, this does not mean that we will not see ports of old console games on the PlayStation Store during this gen.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Afro Samurai 2: Revenge of Kuma Volume One

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Just Deal With It!

Risk

Robinson: The Journey

Shadwen

Star Trek Bridge Crew

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

We sing

Werewolves Within

Does the game pass have any advantage?

If you wonder if you are going to have any graphic improvement, the answer is no. But there are advantages. The first of all is that if you play PS4 titles in digital format on PS5, you will benefit from the SSD load times of the next-generation console.

The second advantage is that you canr sell second hand console if you want and get some money back, since unless you have one of the games that are not compatible, you will not really need it. Of course, make sure before transferring your games (you can see how it is done at the end of this guide).

How to play PlayStation 4 games on PS5

As long as you don’t want to play any of the titles we mentioned in the previous paragraph, play your PS4 titles on your next-generation console It is very simple.

Digital games

The games you bought at the time through the PlayStation Store on your PlayStation 4 they can be played on PS5 without major problem.

Make sure your PlayStation 5 is logged in with the Same account the one you bought your games with on PlayStation 4. Otherwise, create a new profile and log in with that account. Go to main menu of your PS5 and visit your library of games. Browse through the list until you find the title you are looking for. Press ‘X’ on the icon and it will start downloaded from PlayStation servers Network. Wait for the download. Once installed, you can run the game without problem.

Physical games

If, on the other hand, you do not have your games in digital format, but you bought them in physical format, all you have to do is insert the Blu-Ray disc on your PlayStation 5 console. The typical dialog to install the game data on the console will appear. We will wait and that’s it. Once the process is done, we can play exactly the same as on PS4.

As you could have imagined, this step only possible if you have the PS5 version with disc reader. We’d love to tell you that there is a way to enjoy these games if you have the purely digital console, but at the moment, Sony has not published any official method to connect a compatible disc player to the PlayStation 5. If you have a good collection of games physical, you will have to get a console with reader yes or yes. And if you have them, but you have only been able to get the digital version, you will have to cross your fingers until Sony launches (or not) a solution.

From an external disk

If you were having storage problems on your PlayStation 4 and were using a external hard drive or SSD in your console via USB, you will also be able to use it to play your PS4 titles on the new Sony console simply by connecting the disc to the PS5.

Transfer games from PS4 to PS5

On your console Playstation 4, take these first steps. Also have the PS5 handy, since you will need to have both on at the same time starting from one of the points in the guide:

Trophy Synchronization

Log in on your PS4 with the same PlayStation account that you use on your PS5. Update the firmware from your PS4 to the latest version. Press the button “Options” within Trophies. Select the option “Synchronize with PlayStation Network”.

Data transfer