Although Friday itself has not yet arrived, we have been with a incessant barrage of offers and promotions on the occasion of Black Friday. And we are not just talking about manufacturers and distributors: many operators – large and small – have also joined the party of discounts.

The predominant option in most of them is lower the prices of your terminal catalog, thus associating your purchase to a rate and, therefore, to a permanence. But beware, we also have different proposals that include from the partial refund of your purchases to discounts on some fiber and mobile combinations.

Movistar: “free” devices and gift balance

Between November 23 and 29 (both included), Movistar offers smartphones, computers, tablets, smartwatches, smart TV and consoles from zero euros for new registrations in Fusion, replacements and for customers already in the new Fusion who had not previously taken any device. Of course, in exchange for a stay of 36 months.

In addition to the devices and packs for zero euros, Movistar’s Black Friday smartphone offer includes highly discounted high-end models, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G for 5 euros a month. For non-Merger clients and for non-clients of Movistar, the operator also offers discounts of up to 37%.

On the other hand, Movistar has launched the x2 promotion in online recharges for Prepaid customers. With it, for each online balance recharge made by the customer between November 22 and 29 (both included), Movistar gives another for the same amount. That is, if you top up 10 euros, Movistar gives you an additional 10 euros for free. The balance will be valid for 6 months.

Vodafone: up to 200 euros discount

One of the first to kick off its Black Friday offers was Vodafone, which this year is extending promotions until December 5. On the one hand, customers who deliver a used terminal They will be able to enjoy up to 200 euros of discount when buying a new smartphone thanks to its Re-premiere program.

Other models such as the Samsung Galaxy A52s, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G or the OPPO Find X3 Lite will also have a special price when associated with the Vodafone One Unlimited Advanced rate, a combination that, by the way, has a 25% discount for six months if you hire it these days. And finally, the English operator has lowered several products in its IoT catalog of connected devices.

Orange: mobiles for 1 euro and rates at 50%

The Black Friday offers that Orange has launched will be valid from November 2 to 30 at orange.es, 1414 and Orange stores. Among them, the possibility of brand new mobile like the Redmi 9C or the Samsung Galaxy A03s for only 1 euro more (only for new customers). There are also numerous terminals available that, in addition to carrying up to a 50% discount, come with a free add-on or for a small additional price.

In addition to phones, Orange has reduced devices of all kinds, such as televisions and tablets, and has launched a 50% discount for three months on its most complete plans, that is, those that include fiber up to 1 Gbps, unlimited data on the 5G mobile, Orange TV with all the football, Netflix included and Amazon Prime for 12 months as a gift.

Yoigo: up to 40 euros for your purchases

On the occasion of Black Friday, Yoigo will return MoneyGO customers 20% of purchases made between November 24 and 30 in your Yoigo, Mediamarkt, El Corte Inglés and Amazon stores. Of course, up to a maximum of 40 euros and as long as you pay with the MoneyGO card, either in End of the month mode, Revolving Credit or deferred purchases.

In addition, the operator of the MásMóvil Group has lowered several telephones from its catalog, so that it is possible to get some models for very little money and even for zero euros if we associate them with certain mobile or fiber + mobile rates. But keep in mind that all these promotions carry a 24-month permanence and most of them are only valid in contract portability.

Other operators join the party

In addition to the four main operators, there are other local players and MVNOs that have also jumped on the Black Friday bandwagon. An example is Euskaltel, which has chosen to make discounts at some terminals and give away to those who purchase them an unlimited data voucher for three months. It has also lowered the price of its combined 300 Mbps + two mobile lines to 19 euros per month with the option to enjoy 1 Gbps of free speed for three months.

Oceans, one of the MVNOs acquired by Grupo MásMóvil, has also decided this year to offer additional mobile lines with a 50% discount forever to those who request one of the promotional rates before November 30. The discount will be applied on the line with the lowest fee in the case of different modalities