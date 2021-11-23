Marvel’s avengers it’s quite a controversial game. Last year this title hit the market accompanied by several technical problems and a game-as-a-service monetization system, which was not to the liking of people. Throughout 2020 and 2021, we have seen how this title has changed some of its aspects, improved others, and has added a lot of content. Now, we are just days away from a major update, which we had a chance to preview, and here we tell you what Crystal Dynamics has prepared for the public.

Next November 30, Marvel’s avengers You will receive two quite considerable contents, one will be available to all users, and another will only be able to be enjoyed on PlayStation consoles. The first of these, patch 2.2, will hit all platforms And, among all the changes it offers, it will give us access to the first great raid of the game, known as Discordant Sounds.

Discordant Sounds takes place after the events of War for Wakanda, the most recent expansion of the game. This raid was created for all those who have already finished the different stories, and are at the maximum level. Here we will find a special mission that asks us to go through several rooms focused on puzzles and combat. New enemies, stages, challenges and rewards will be available for intrepid players who decide to face Klaw in a battle that will put all their skills to the test.

Along with this, patch 2.2 offers a number of improvements, an increase in Power Level, a change in the equipment system, as well as a substantial expansion to cosmetic items. However, the inclusion of the Shipment System is the section that will attract the most attention. Here, cEvery day the game will offer a special chest with a skin, an emote, materials to improve your equipment and more. Each chest can be obtained with a coin that can only be obtained by playing. Yes, we are talking about loot boxes, but not as intrusive as one might think.

On the other hand, the same November 30 will be available an expansion focused on Spider-Man, known as With Great Power, which will only be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Any player can access this content immediately, regardless of whether they have finished the main campaign or any of the other expansions, or not.

While what I could see of this character was not in its entirety the entire expansion, it seems that With Great Power It will only last for a couple of missions, without big twists in the story or anything complicated. As already speculated, this content will not be as robust as seen in War for Wakanda. However, this does not mean that Spider-Man is a character without the quality of the rest of the heroes in Marvel’s avengers. Quite the opposite.

Spider-Man has an extensive passive and active skill tree, similar to that seen with the other nine characters already in the game. Similarly, your fighting style and movement will be unique. From climbing walls to swinging across the stage to using his web to battle enemies, Peter feels unique. While what we see here is not at the level of Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games, it is clearly seen that Crystal Dynamics took their time to deliver us a good interactive version of this character.

Patch 2.2 and expansion With Great Power They will arrive at Marvel’s Avengers on November 30. The day before, on November 29, a new War Table will be held, where you can learn more details about the new content for this game. In related topics, these are the suits that Spider-Man will have in the game.

Editor’s Note:

Although the Spider-Man content does not seem to be on par with what was seen in previous expansions, or continue with the story that this content has been creating, the gameplay of this character looks good. Similarly, patch 2.2 is intended to get people to spend more time, this with the inclusion of new equipment and an increase in the Power Level. At least I’ll go back just to see how good the expansion is.

Via: Crystal Dynamics