We are just a few hours away from 2021 coming to an end, so it’s time to find out some of the news that awaits us next year. That is why Disney + has revealed all the content that will arrive on the platform in January, and you can find out here.
Films
– Antlers, Dark Creature, premiering January 5
– Eternals, premiering January 12
– Mike and Dave are looking for serious vibes, premieres January 7
– Brooklyn, premiering January 7
– My cousin Rachel, premiere on January 7
– Bohemian Rhapsody, premiering January 7
– Jojo Rabbit, premiering January 14
– It’s for your good, premiere on January 14
– Lucy in the sky, premiere on January 21
– Here and Now, premiere on January 21
– Losing the North, premiere on January 21
– Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), premiering on January 21
– Underwater, premiering on January 28
– Fantastic Mr. Fox, premiering on January 28
– The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, released on January 28
– Perfect Strangers, premiering January 28
Series
– Marvels Hit Monkey, premiering January 26
– Big Sky Season 2, premiere on January 5
– What we do in the shadows (S1, S2), premiere on January 5
– Men on a mission, released on January 5
– Elena de Ávalor Season 3, premiere on January 5
– The Lion Guard Season 3, premiering January 5
– Handy Manny (S1 – S3), released on January 5
– Akashinga, premiere on The Braves One, premiere on January 7
– Feud, Bette and Joan, premiere on January 12
– Under Suspicion (Season 1 and 2), premiere on January 12
– The Golden Girls (Seasons 1-7), released on January 12
– World Biggest Festival, Kumbh Mela premiere, January 14 premiere
– Queens, opening January 19
– Black-ish Season 7, premiering January 19
– Jeff Goldblum Season 2, premiering January 19
– A Man of Honor, premiere on January 19
– Liquid Bomb Plot. Nat Geo, premiere on January 21
– Insania, premiere on January 26
– Ravens Home * Season 3, premiering January 26
– Grown-ish Season 4, premiering January 26
– No Man Left Behind, premiere on January 26
Documentaries
– India from abobe Season 1, premiere on January 5
– Looked Up Abroad Season 5, premiering January 12
– The Real Queens of Hip-Hop, The women who changed the game, released on January 14
– Incredible Small World, released January 19
– Lawless Oceans Season 1, premiering January 19
– Gordon Ramnsey Uncharted Season 2, premiere on January 26
– WW2 Hell Under The Sea (Seasons 1, 2 and 3), premiere on January 26
– WW2 Greatest Raid Season 1, premiere on January 26
– The First Wave, premiering January 29
Editor’s note: Be that as it may, the truth is that Disney + has been delivering us very good content constantly. And it is that with properties such as Marvel and Star Wars under their charge, they have a lot of thread to pull and surely that 2022 will remain that way.
Via: Disney