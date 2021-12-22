All of this will come to Disney + in early 2022 | Atomix

As we get closer, not just to the end of the month, but of the year, companies have begun to give us a glimpse of what is in store for us in 2022. This is the case with Disney, who recently shared a list with the biggest releases that we will see on its streaming platform during January 2022.

Although the end of December 2021 is marked with the arrival of Charm, The Book of Boba Fett and more, next month we will have the opportunity to enjoy Eternals, a new season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, as well as an original series by Adal Ramones.

These are the next releases of Disney +:

–Charm – Dec. 24.

–The Book of Boba Fett – December 29.

–The Rescue – December 31st.

–Volunteers: Everything is for science – January 5.

–Spin – January 7th

–Eternals – 12th of January.

-New episodes of The World According to Jeff Goldblum – January 19.

–Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck – January 28.

That’s not all we’ll see throughout 2022. As the Disney + Day presentation made clear, this streaming service will receive new Marvel series, original movies, and more episodes of the productions that are already available.

Editor’s Note:

Disney + has proven to be a great option for those who love original content from this company. However, it is also true that there is not a great variety of movies and series that do not have to do with Marvel or Star Wars. It will be interesting to see how this platform fares throughout 2022.

Via: Official statement