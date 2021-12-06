Fortnite is online once again, players entering the battle royale They are going to run into great changes, from new aspects to the arrival of new weapons. Here is a small guide with all the new weapons that you can find scattered throughout the map when you play.

The season 1 episode 3 has arrived at Fortnite, one of the first things we were able to discover was the new map, which has a completely different world to what is already known, but that was not all. Players stumbled upon amazing new weapons, here you have each and every one of them.

Fortnite: New weapons of the new season 1 chapter 3

There are several new weapons in Artemis, including at least one designed by The Seven, this means that you will have a lot of power in your hands for combat. Here are all the weapons by name, as well as by the type of characteristics that each one has.

Ranger Assault Rifle– Built for medium to long range fire, this is the new default AR in Chapter 3 MK-7 assault rifle: designed by The Seven and sporting a unique first-person red dot viewfinder when pointed down Striker Pump Shotgun– A reimagined “pumpy” with high burst damage Automatic shotgun: needs closer spaces than the bomb, but makes up for it with a faster rate of fire and improved reload time. Matchstick gun: the new default pistol for Chapter 3, Season 1 with heavy headshot damage at close range Stinger SMG– A reliable short to medium range option when facing players or their setups Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper: fires three fatal shots per clip, and only one shot at the target can knock down players

Now that you know them, it’s time to go to Fortnite Island in search of some prey, especially if with some of the annoying monsters that tormented us throughout Chapter 2, we need to rescue Soldier Island. Remember to always go in the company of ‘The Rock’.