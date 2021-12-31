The month of January is about to start and with it the streaming platform Netflix, which is preparing a series of Sonic, will add a large number of series, and new documentaries. In the series section, the premiere of the reboot of Rebel next to the Spanish fair, or the new seasons of Ozark or The Sinner. As for movies, the premiere of The moor next to Mother / Android or Munich on the eve of war.

New series on Netflix in January 2022

Incastrati (January 1)

Casual Love 3T (Jan 1)

Troop action (January 4)

Rebelde (January 5)

Club Istanbul (January 6)

Johnny Test 2T (Jan 7)

Hype House (January 7)

Operation Ecstasy (January 10)

Cheer (January 12)

The journalist (January 13)

These black eyes (January 14)

After Life 3T (January 14)

The house (January 14)

File 81 (January 14)

Dota: Dragon Blood 2T (January 18)

Playing with Fire 3T (January 19)

The divine gluttony (January 19)

El marginal (January 19)

Who Pulls the Strings: On the Trail of the Greatest Imposters (January 19)

Midnight in Asia (January 20)

Summer season (January 21)

Ozark 4T- Part 1 (January 21)

That Girl Lay Lay (January 21)

Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker 3T (January 25)

Neymar: The perfect chaos (January 25)

The Sinner: 4T Percy (January 26)

I’m Georgina (January 27)

The chosen one (January 27)

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (January 28)

Fair: the darkest light (January 28)

Return of the Spy (January 28)

Youth in Orbit (January 28)

The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window (January 28)

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (January 28)

We are dead (January 28)

New movies on Netflix in January 2022

The Lazarus Effect (January 1)

Bloodshot (January 1)

The Iron Maiden (January 1)

Chief Daddy 2: Bankruptcy (January 1)

The little stranger (January 1)

Loving Quickly (January 1)

Love etc. (January 1)

Dark dawn (January 1)

Breaking in (January 1)

Paparazzi (January 1)

Execution order (January 1)

Beatrix Potter Tales (January 1)

4 halves (January 5)

The wasteland (January 6)

Uncle Drew (January 6)

Mother / Android (January 7)

Binti (January 7)

The origin of the world (January 11)

How I fell in love with a gangster (January 12)

The Photocopier (January 13)

Shameless (January 13)

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (January 14)

The Comedian (January 14)

Royal Treatment (Jan 20)

Perfect strangers in Lebanon (January 20)

Munich on the eve of war (January 21)

My Father’s Violin (January 21)

The long arm (January 22)

Connecting rooms (January 22)

Twice Round the Daffodils (January 22)

Honor Suit (January 22)

The Siege of Pinchgut (January 22)

The FBI Man (Jan 22)

Three Songs for Benazir (January 24)

Play at home (January 28)

