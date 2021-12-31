Netflix premieres are always the most numerous. January 2022 was not going to be any different: the first month of the year arrives with 40 series, films and documentaries. Some new titles and others that are already for second, third or even fourth. Be that as it may, January is loaded with many hours via streaming.

For its film section, Netflix premieres bring us The moor. A horror film that should not be lost sight of starring Inés Sastre. For lovers of science fiction and while we get through the end of The Expanse on Amazon, Netflix brings us Mother/Android. What is motherhood like in a post-apocalyptic world full of androids?

In the premiere series section on Netflix we have the fourth season of Ozark. The story is coming to an end; but don’t worry because this is only the first part. And if you look at the premieres, without a doubt the title of the month is Stock 81. There are few details of the plot and hardly any images have been seen, but if we tell you that it is about sects and hidden conspiracies, you will surely cheer up.

On the documentary side, I am georgina occupies the eyes of the world. The Netflix premiere follows in the footsteps of Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife, in her day to day life. Whether you like football or not, curiosity sure can.

All Netflix releases

Films

The Lazarus Effect: January 1

Bloodshot: January 1

The iron maiden: January 1

Chief daddy 2: Bankruptcy: January 1

4 halves: January 5

The moor: January 6th

Uncle drew: January 6th

Mother / Android: January 7th

The origin of the world: January 11

How I fell in love with a gangster: 12th of January

Without shyness: January 13th

The photocopier: January 13th

Riverdance: January 14

Comedian: January 14

Royal treatment: January 20

Munich: playing at home: January 21st

Play at home: January 28

Series

Incastrati: January 1

Troop action: January 4

Rebel: January 5

Club Istanbul: January 6th

Operation Ecstasy: January 10

The journalist: January 13th

Home: January 14

These black eyes: January 14

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure: January 14

Stock 81: January 14

The marginal: January 19

Summer season: January 21st

Ozark S4 Part 1: January 24

The chosen one: January 27th

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: January 28

The woman in the house across the street from the girl at the window: January 28

Youth in orbit: January 28

Return of the spy: January 28

Fair: the darkest light: January 28

Documentaries, specials and other Netflix premieres

Midnight in Asia: January 20

Neymar: The perfect chaos: January 25

I’m Georgina: January 27