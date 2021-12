December is coming, and with it the most important Netflix premieres of the year. And they aim, because this is some of the best exclusive content to the streaming service, which follows standing out as the one that adds the most premieres each month to its catalog. Of all the Netflix releases in December, the second volume of the fifth part of The Money Heist It is, without a doubt, the most anticipated of all.

In addition, La Casa de Papel arrives this week, putting an end to a series has been a true phenomenon in all aspects, both in terms of audience and expectation. However, it is not the only big renowned premiere, since in December Netflix also brings to the catalog, Don’t look up, its new blockbuster with an outstanding cast of movie makers at the level of The Big Short.

As we say, Netflix premieres in December are the most numerous, and in addition to these two big names, there are many more movies and seriess, as well as a large number of documentaries that arrive on Netflix this month to spend Christmas glued to the streaming service.

All Netflix releases in December 2021

Series

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Season 5, premiered December 1.

Kayko & Koyoshi, released on December 1.

Lost in space, Season 3, premiered December 1.

Coyotes, released on December 2.

Staggered, released on December 2.

The Money Heist Part 5 Vol. 2, released on December 3.

Brooklyn nine-nine, Season 7, premiered December 3.

Jurassic World. Cretaceous Camp, Season 4, premiered December 3.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas, released on December 3.

Centauria, Season 2, premiered December 7.

Run dog run!, Season 2, premiered December 7.

Titans, Season 3, premiered December 8.

Shaman king, released on December 9.

Aranyak, released on December 10.

How to load up on Christmas, Season 2, premiered December 10.

The glutton and the furry, released on December 11.

Inspector Koo, released on December 11.

A United family, Season 4, premiered December 14.

The newspaper of the future, released on December 14.

Elite. Short stories Holidays Edition, released on December 15.

Fruits Basket, released on December 15.

Aggretsuko, Season 4, premiered December 16.

The witcher, Season 2, premiered December 17.

What happened in Oslo, released on December 19.

American Crime Story: The Lewinsky Affair, released on December 20.

Emily in Paris, Season 2, premiered December 22.

Sea of ​​Tranquility, released on December 24.

Cobra Kai, Season 4, premiered December 31.

Queer eye, Season 6, premiered December 31.

Films

The power of the dog, released on December 1.

13 hours. The secret soldiers of Benghazi, released on December 1.

Circus of horrors, released on December 1.

The Cleanse, released on December 1.

The blue lantern, released on December 1.

A Man about the House, released on December 1.

Champions, released on December 1.

Alissa, released on December 1.

L’Air de Paris, premiere on December 1.

Allons zenfants, released on December 1.

The trade of arms, released on December 1.

Men in Black: Men in Black, released on December 1.

Scared in the night, released on December 1.

For us English girls!, released on December 1.

The French teacher, released on December 1.

The three wise men, released on December 1.

Challenge to destiny, released on December 1.

The green snake, released on December 1.

Sparkle, released on December 1.

Tokyo Godfathers, released on December 1.

Where the truth hides, released on December 2.

Single until Christmas, released on December 2.

Cobalt blue, released on December 3.

Barbie – Big City, Big Dreams, released on December 3.

Police camera, released on December 4.

Fantasy island, released on December 5.

Truth or Dare. Extended version, released on December 5.

The boy from Asakusa, released on December 9.

Anonymous, released on December 10.

We are going home!, released on December 10.

The Enemies, released on December 10.

Brugge, Die Stille, released on December 10.

In an even better time, released on December 10.

Bluelips, released on December 10.

Two, released on December 10.

Meeuwen sterven in de haven, released on December 10.

Unforgivable, released on December 10.

It was the hand of God, released on December 15.

Warriors of heaven and earth, released on December 15.

Sniper: Assassin’s End, released on December 15.

Christmas in California. City Lights, released on December 16.

Diabolical inheritance, released on December 17.

Vilsen, released on December 23.

Don’t look up, released on December 24.

Omurali Ray, released on December 24.

Stand By Me Doraemon 2, released on December 24.

1000 km from christmas, released on December 24.

Documentaries and other Netflix premieres

Exploring the Snow. The Final Volume, released on December 3.

Colton comes out of the closet, released on December 3.

Voir. The keys to cinema in contemporary culture, released on December 6.

Carolin Kebekus. The Last Christmas Special, released on December 8.

É o amor – Singing with the Camargos, released on December 9.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, released on December 10.

Those crazy twenties, released on December 10.

Russell Howard. Lubricant, released on December 14.

Tampa The Golden Bay, released on December 15.

Balloon and the wonders of the reef, released on December 16.

The King, premiere on Elvis Presley, released on December 22.

Bicycles vs. Cars, released on December 23.

Never die young, released on December 23.