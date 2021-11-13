What do I need for 4K video editing

To edit 4K videos without problems, you need a good team that can withstand this task and programs that are designed for editing videos in this resolution. One of the main problems that many people usually encounter when editing 4K videos is that they have a computer that is not too powerful, so the task is complicated. In this case, it only remains to look for editing tools that do not demand many system requirements or to buy a new equipment, something too expensive for some people.

software

To edit these types of videos you need a good editing program that supports and work well with this resolution. Some of the main programs specific to this task are OpenShot, Filmora9, Vegas Pro 17, ShotCut, Adobe Premiere Pro, CyberLink PowerDirector 17 Ultra, Vegas Movie Studio, Final Cut Pro and iMovie, among others.

When selecting the software you must take into account the OS in which it can work, the requirements of the system and its price. One of the most outstanding tools is Filmora9 because it is free and also works for Windows and Mac (although it has its paid version). However, iMovie works for iOs and MacOs in case you need an editor for another operating system, they also have lower RAM requirements.

If you do not have a powerful computer, you can try VideoProc, an editing tool that does not require as many system requirements as others since it has been optimized to use 40% of the GPU to make it easier to edit 4K videos with good processing speed.

Hardware

Although you will already have your own team, if you want to make the best editions at a professional level, you may need one More powerful. Therefore, we are going to comment on the main options that you can buy if you are looking for a good computer for this purpose. You can also do it from scratch adjusting to the requirements of the main publishers, or the one you are going to use, and as far as possible exceeding them because technology advances very quickly.

Some equipment You can choose from NitroPC – PC WorkStation, Lenovo IdeaCentre 330 AIO, Microsoft Surface Studio 2, Dell XPS 8940 and others. You also need a good monitor that works in this resolution, as is the case with BenQ EL2870U, Samsung U28E570 or LG 27UL500-W. There are them in different models and prices.

If you do not plan to spend a lot of money on your equipment, you can make your own or buy one already created with the requirements of the editing software you are going to use. Most require a certain processor, 4 to 8 MB RAM (better 16 GB) and a Graphic card dedicated and determined. You can also see if any of them fit your computer or you can buy parts to improve it and thus adjust to the main editing tools without having to change computers or assume large costs in it.

How to edit video in 4K

If you want to edit your videos in this resolution or any other, the first thing you have to do is choose the editing program that most interests you or adapts to your requirements, including budget, download it, install it and start using it with the tools it has. There are very complete tools that offer you the maximum possibilities and others that, being sufficient for what you need, are easy to use and you will become familiar with them easily. You can also see the guides offered by the editing tool itself, videos or simply try it as you will find what you need at hand.

We are going to tell you about the first steps to configure these types of video in some of the editors that offer support for this resolution, which you can use for free or also opt for a paid edition that completes its features or offers you more professional solutions.

Being compatible with Windows and Mac and have fewer system requirements than other options, this is one of the tools you can use to edit your videos. Many publishers turn to it to personalize their videos, as do other content creators.

It has two modes of operation, which is the basic, with which to do the simplest tasks such as rotating the image, cutting parts of the video, adjusting elements, controlling the speed and others. You can delete or change the audio channel if it has not been well recorded. Also has professional tools like split screen, green screen, PIP mode, blending mode, zoom and others. You can also use its effects to edit the videos and make them more professional. Use up to 100 video tracks to create great stories with ease.

In addition, it has a intermediate video proxy to edit videos without losing quality and if your team does not have great requirements. When processing and exporting the video it will be saved in true 4K resolution. Once you have downloaded the tool, you just have to import the video and start working with it. Its panel is very intuitive. You can try it for free or buy it (there are several plans).

OpenShot stands out for being a free editor that edits videos at 4K resolution with great fluidity without having to buy a large equipment for it. It is an open source software designed precisely for this that you can find in Spanish and that stands out for its speed.

With this tool you can cut and paste videos, add transitions, special effects, music and other functions. The first thing you have to do is download it. It is available for Windows 7, 8, and 10, MacOS, and Linux. It requires 4GB of RAM, although like other tools it recommends 16GB and a 64-bit operating system. You can download it on their website and install it on your computer.

Just open it and drag a video to Project Files. Editing is done on the tracks at the bottom, where you can put special effects, music, video or whatever you want on each of them. Depending on where it is placed, the video will be seen. If you want to cut something, you can move the blue marker and put it at the beginning of the fragment to be cut, you give the track you use with the right button, click Cut and if you choose Keep right side everything will be eliminated. left. Then you drag the blue marker at the end, give it to cut and activate Keep left side to stay with the fragment.

You will meet many functions to edit the video you can try, such as splitting audios, animate, dim, clip remove, transform and more. The transitions, effects and emoticons are in sight. If you mess up something, you have the option to undo. To save, you have to export video.

VideoProc Converter is a 4K accelerated video editor with which you can edit and share videos easily in this resolution. It has a free version for Windows and Mac, although you can also buy the paid version. With this tool you can record, download, convert, edit and do many things with your videos. Requires the least NVIDIA® GeForce GT 630 or higher, Intel® HD Graphics 2000 or higher or AMD Radeon HD 7700 series (VCE 1.0) or higher, plus a minimum of 1 GB of RAM, recommended at least 2 GB and 200 MB of space on the hard drive.

You only have to to download the program on its website, free or paying, install it by following the steps indicated. After you have to start, select the selected video files and use the tools it has. You can cut and copy video clips, crop images, join, add effects and much more. You can also use options like video stabilization. Choose the video that interests you dragging or loading and customization options will appear. If you try them, you will see how the video turns out.