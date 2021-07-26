Movistar premieres play in another league. With an all-powerful Netflix that occupies all eyes, followed by the great international productions of HBO or Amazon Prime Video, the list is closed by Disney Plus with its commitment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and original films of the house. Despite everything, the Spanish platform has titles that are worth taking into account.

Hand in hand with the premieres of Movistar Plus has come Iron or the much commented Riot gear. Both of Spanish production and directing the intentions of the operator in as far as productions are concerned.

For August, one of the calmest months of the year due to the summer season, the movistar premieres already have some titles prepared to take into account. Continuations of some already known series and some that try their luck for the first time.

Among the new titles, the miniseries Hunting for love. Starring Lily james Y Emily beecham this Movistar premiere is an ode to women. As well as Condena, a miniseries starring Sean Bean Y Stephen Graham centered on a prison drama about guilt and the ins and outs of the prison system. In the list of already classics, the fireproof Riverdale or Mute Witness.

Series for August 2021

Hunting for love, released on August 2.

The Book of Blacks, premiered on August 10

Riverdale T5 (second part), premiere on August 12

L: Generation Q T2, premiere on August 15

Everything will be alright T2, premiere on August 20.

Silent Witness (Silent Witness) S23, premiere on August 20.

Sentence, released on August 23.

Films of the Movistar premieres

The queen bee club (2021), premiere on Wednesday, August 4.

Take me Home (2019), premiere on Tuesday, August 10.

Listen (2020), premiere on Tuesday, August 10.

City of lies (2018), premiere on Friday, August 13.

Clifton hill (2019), premiere on Wednesday, August 18.

Danny Boy (2021), premiere on Wednesday, August 25.

Burn (2019), premiere on Saturday, August 28.

Sam sam (2019), premiere on Sunday, August 29.