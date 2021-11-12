This Friday, during the Disney + Day, the legendary entertainment company has announced a flood of productions coming to its video-on-demand platform. This is news from Marvel, Star wars, Pixar and National Geographic, although in this post we will focus exclusively on content related to the comic book house. Some of them were already confirmed, but until today we knew their premiere season. Others, on the contrary, are completely new. We collect them all below:

X-Men ’97

Believe it or not, the mythical animated series from the 90s returns in 2023 with new episodes. What better way to advertise it than by taking advantage of one of the most popular memes on the internet, which precisely comes from the original production. It is worth mentioning that the new chapters are the responsibility of Marvel Studios.

Moon knight

Oscar Isaac will don the Moon Knight cape in a production just around the corner. Marvel claims it’s coming soon, but its release date is still pending.

She-hulk

Marvel Studios boasted the logo of She-hulk, whose premiere is scheduled for sometime in 2023. Let’s remember that Tatiana Maslany will be the actress responsible for playing the green heroine.

Ms. Marvel

What if …?, Season 2

Agatha: House of Harkness

Spider-Man – Freshman Year

I am groot

Ironheart

Marvel zombies

Secret invasion

Threw out

