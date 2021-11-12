This Friday, during the Disney + Day, the legendary entertainment company has announced a flood of productions coming to its video-on-demand platform. This is news from Marvel, Star wars, Pixar and National Geographic, although in this post we will focus exclusively on content related to the comic book house. Some of them were already confirmed, but until today we knew their premiere season. Others, on the contrary, are completely new. We collect them all below:
X-Men ’97
Believe it or not, the mythical animated series from the 90s returns in 2023 with new episodes. What better way to advertise it than by taking advantage of one of the most popular memes on the internet, which precisely comes from the original production. It is worth mentioning that the new chapters are the responsibility of Marvel Studios.
.@MarvelStudios‘X-Men ’97, an animated Original Series, coming in 2023 to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/iIicZsE8Ox
Moon knight
Oscar Isaac will don the Moon Knight cape in a production just around the corner. Marvel claims it’s coming soon, but its release date is still pending.
Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, an Original Series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/u5XFX2C5do
She-hulk
Marvel Studios boasted the logo of She-hulk, whose premiere is scheduled for sometime in 2023. Let’s remember that Tatiana Maslany will be the actress responsible for playing the green heroine.
Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk, an Original Series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/hQKDvEVNAj
Ms. Marvel
Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, coming Summer 2022 on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/Sgpddq4dh5
What if …?, Season 2
The second season of Marvel Studios’ What If …?, An animated Original Series, is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/QnLz5U28YY
Agatha: House of Harkness
Marvel Studios' Agatha: House of Harkness, an Original Series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/Ovqo8mV9rH
Spider-Man – Freshman Year
Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Freshman Year, an animated Original Series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/EtMxYEmFHM
I am groot
Marvel Studios’ I Am Groot, an animated Original Series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/U8G4ppjMBe
Ironheart
Marvel Studios’ Ironheart, an Original Series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/Tdz5OiEdpj
Marvel zombies
Marvel Zombies, an animated Original Series from Marvel Studios, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/Rv6AESN6d3
Secret invasion
Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original Series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/R8aWcIAqur
Threw out
Marvel Studios’ Echo, an Original Series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/7PdSbUn1LR
