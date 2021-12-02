Hombre de Hierro (2008)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Black widow (2021)

Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

What does it mean for films to be in IMAX Enhanced format

You may be wondering what difference does that make when you don’t have a projector or an IMAX screen in your living room, but the truth is that will mean a significant improvement in image and sound quality.

Take a look at the video of this tweet from the IMAX itself, which shows the difference that the format makes in the Sang-Chi movie.

Experience the thrill of Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and The Legend of The Ten Rings in IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio. This year’s runaway hit is now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on @DisneyPlus. Who’s bringing the popcorn? pic.twitter.com/GX8yuKr423 – IMAX (@IMAX) November 23, 2021

If you look closely, IMAX Enhanced let fit more image where before you suffered the annoying black bars that delimited the film and left half the screen useless. In fact, our televisions have long been so modernized that many movies do not take advantage of all their features.

In addition to changing the aspect ratio to take better advantage of our screens, it also means sound improvements.

It is true that, to appreciate them better, you will have to have a good equipment, but even the TV speaker will produce a somewhat clearer and more balanced sound.

Better with IMAX Enhanced Certified Equipment

As we explained to you in the case of cinemas, the IMAX format is made up of a series of specifications and protocols. For this reason, IMAX is trying to take its standard out of its rooms to put it in our living room, bidding for television and sound equipment manufacturers to be certified as IMAX Enhanced.

In fact, you may have already seen more than one team in stores with that sign.

It is to be expected that, more and more, televisions and devices will be advertised in this way, but it is also likely that, If you have a new or good equipment, do it now, even partially.

So you can compare if this is the case in your case, Disney + will also leave the traditional versions of those 13 films on its platform. This way, you can see if you have to change the television or get the most out of the IMAX.

The living rooms of the house are becoming, more and more, the new movie theaters. In them, you don’t have to put up with the one who won’t shut up, the popcorn or the cell phone, plus certain televisions already seem bigger than the screens in some theaters I go to.

Now, with the IMAX Enhanced, that is accentuated and hopefully other platforms will follow the example of Disney + to compete.