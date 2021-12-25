2021 is about to come to an end, which is equivalent to a multitude of reviews of the year’s film and television harvests. Now I want to try something different, since 2021 was also the first year that Marvel has made series in real action, taking up the adventures on the big screen after the 2020 hiatus.

Next I will review all Marvel series and movies released in 2021 from worst to best. The chosen ones are all part of the MCU or have a very close link with a universe of superheroes that today has no rival in Hollywood. Without further ado, I leave you with them.

‘Eternals’

Marvel tried to do something different by entrusting the reins of ‘Eternals’ to Chloé zhao and the truth is that his presence is noticeable behind the cameras. The problem is that the mixture of his style with the superhero cinema does not finish to curdle, since it is true that it gives him a much more emotional touch than usual, but at the moment of truth none of the characters really hooks, for what that is diluted.

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​(‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’)

A series that feels unnecessary, since in its essence it is still a procedure for its protagonist to accept his destiny. Along the way, very little of that funny chemistry between its two protagonists, a threat presented in a poor way that is never entirely clear what it entails, and specific hits here and there that make viewing it more digestible. In fact, it is more interesting for what it poses for possible future adventures than for what it shows.

‘Venom: There Will Be Carnage’ (‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’)

That post-credits scene makes sense to include it here. In all fairness, ‘Venom: There will be Carnage’ is nonsense that on top of it seems to be proud of it, but that is precisely what makes viewing it a most unusual experience. If you go in, you may have a good time with that 90s delirium in which anything goes that you are going to find, but otherwise, you better run away.

‘What would happen if…?’ (‘What if …?’)

The idea of ​​exploring alternate scenarios for some key events in the MCU is good and then there is some rather inspired chapter, but the overall result was somewhat uneven, with several episodes turning out to be the most inconsequential. Curious would surely be the word that best defines it, but then it would go wrong.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’)

James Cameron commented that Marvel movies do not seem epic to him and the end of this film is good proof of this. Until then, a good balance was being achieved between the usual presentation adventure and the distinctive traits that define the character – and I am not forgetting some action scene above the usual studio average like that fight on the bus – but the slump of the last act seems so pronounced that it ends up damaging the impression it left on me.

‘Black Widow’ (‘Black Widow’)

A film that should have been released several years ago and not when the fate of its protagonist had already been sealed. In addition, it follows the guidelines of the studio’s films a lot, but in my case it came at the ideal moment in which I needed a hobby that knew very well what I was doing, without forgetting how great it is Florence pugh like Yelena. Very compliant and satisfying when you need to disconnect.

‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ (‘WandaVision’)

Marvel’s first live-action series for Disney + was an imaginative exploration of the pain suffered by the character played by an excellent Elizabeth olsen for loss of vision. Articulated through an exhilarating homage to television comedy over the years, she made a few mistakes along the way and there was always something about her that worked better on paper than seen in pictures.

‘Loki’

The arrival of the multiverse to Marvel came from the hand of a series that perhaps was a bit too expository, but here it made sense to do it and it worked well. First as a shock treatment for the unforgettable character embodied by Tom Hiddleston and finally to offer a great final confrontation very different from what the studio has used to us. Great signing of Sophie Di Martino.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

A film very marked by the enormous amount of leaks that took place before its premiere. That limited its impact capacity to some extent, but its component as a movie dreamed of by the fans is still there, and also those responsible were concerned that it was a really key adventure for the wall-crawler of Tom holland really progress.

‘Hawkeye’

Sometimes less is more and what I liked the most about Marvel in this 2021 has been a series that opted for a much smaller approach. Without great threats that could end the future of humanity, here the professional relationship that arose between Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, impeccable in their characters. The main downside is that surely one more chapter would have been good for him not to want to put so many things in the last one.

