The entire publishing industry, both books and comics, is having problems. On the one hand, there is paper shortage and, on the other hand, the printers are not keeping up with the backward demand and the titles that have frozen their departure due to the pandemic.

What does this delay in Marvel comics mean if you buy the numbers in Spanish?

The coronavirus has made the industry and transportation unable to cope with all the demand for the revival and not even superheroes are spared from that.

The shortage of chips, the wood, the transport container … And now also the Marvel comics, which apparently will affect the output of up to 70 numbers, delaying them .

However, it seems that this is not the specific reason for the delay at Marvel USA.

According to Games Radar, it has more to do with logistics and transportation, especially with Fry Communications, one of the leading printing and publishing companies he works with.

And is the delay serious? It depends.

Some closer staple numbers are just a week behind schedule, such as Amazing spider-man 78 and 80. But for others, we will have to wait 15 days, as in the case of Black panther legends, number 2, or even a month, as in the following number 3 of black panther or the 6 of Avengers: Tech-On.

What English comics are getting delayed?

The list is long and, for now, these are those affected for the final months of 2021 and the first of 2022.

Marvel Comics Single Issues

Alien # 8 (November 10, it was November 3)

Alien # 9 (February 2, it was January 5)

Amazing Spider-Man # 78.BEY (November 17, it was November 10)

Amazing Spider-Man # 78 (November 10, was November 3)

Amazing Spider-Man # 80 (December 1, was November 24)

Fantastic Four # 38 (December 1, was November 17)

Avengers: Tech-On # 4 (November 10, it was November 3)

Avengers: Tech-On # 6 (February 2, it was January 5)

Avengers # 50 (December 1, it was November 24)

Black Panther # 1 (Nov 24, was Nov 17)

Black Panther Legends # 2 (November 17, it was November 10)

Black Panther Legends # 3 (February 2, it was January 5)

Captain America / Iron Man # 2 (December 22, was December 1)

Captain Marvel # 34 (December 1, was November 17)

Daredevil # 36 (December 1, was November 17)

Darkhawk # 4 (December 1, was November 24)

Deadpool; Black, White, & Blood # 4 (November 10, was November 3)

Death of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man # 1 (December 1, was November 17)

Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox # 1 (December 1, was November 24)

Hawkeye: Kate Bishop # 1 (Nov 24, was Nov 17)

Death of Doctor Strange # 3 (November 24, was November 17)

Eternals # 7 (November 10, it was November 3)

Excalibur # 25 (Nov 10, was Nov 3)

Fantastic Four: Life Story # 5 (December 8, it was November 24)

Star Wars: Life Day # 1 (November 24, was November 17)

Fantastic Four: Reckoning War Alpha # 1 (February 2, was January 5)

Fantastic Four # 40 (February 16, was January 19)

Fantastic Four Anniversary Tribute # 1 (November 17, was November 10)

Hellions # 17 (Nov 10, was Nov 3)

Hellions # 18 (December 8, was December 1)

Hulk cover # 1

Hulk # 1 (Nov 24, was Nov 10)

Hulk # 2 (December 15, was December 1)

Iron Man # 14 (November 24, was November 17)

Kang the Conqueror # 4 (November 17, it was November 10)

Ka-zar: Lord of the Savage Land # 3 (November 17, it was November 10)

Ka-zar: Lord of the Savage Land # 5 (February 2, it was January 5)

Teacher: World War M # 1 (February 9, was January 5)

Marauders # 26 (December 1, was November 24)

Miles Morales: Spider-Man # 32 (November 10, it was November 3)

Miles Morales: SPider-Man # 33 (December 8, was December 1)

Moon Knight # 5 (November 17, it was November 10)

New Mutants # 23 (December 1, was November 17)

New Mutants # 24 (January 10, was November 15)

New Mutants # 25 (March 9, was January 12)

Song of the Phoenix: Echo # 2 (December 1, was November 24)

Sabretooth # 1 (February 2, it was January 5)

Savage Avengers # 26 (November 10, was November 3)

Shang-Chi # 6 (November 17, it was November 10)

Spider-Woman # 17 (November 17, it was November 10)

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters # 18 (December 1, was November 24)

Star Wars: Crimson Reign # 2 (February 2, it was January 10)

Star Wars: Darth Vader # 18 (December 1, was November 17)

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra # 16 (November 17, was November 10)

Star Wars: The High Republic # 11 (November 10, was November 3)

Star Wars # 21 (February 16, was February 2)

Strange Academy # 13 (November 10, it was November 3)

SWORD # 17 (November 17, it was November 10)

Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads # 5 (November 24, was November 17)

The Dark Ages # 3 (November 17, it was November 10)

The Darkhold: Black Bolt # 1 (December 1, was November 24)

The Darkhold: Wasp # 1 (November 17, was November 10)

The Thing # 1 (November 10, it was November 3)

Thor # 19 (November 24, it was November 17)

Venom # 1 (November 10, it was November 3)

Venom # 2 (December 1, it was November 24)

Warhammer 40,000: Sisters of Battle # 4 (December 1, was November 17)

Wastelanders: Black Widow # 1 (December 29, was December 15)

Wastelanders: Doom # 1 (January 5, was December 29)

Wastelanders: Star-Lord # 1 (December 29, was December 22)

Winter Guard # 4 (December 1, was November 17)

Wolverine # 18 (November 24, was November 17)

Wolverine # 19 (December 15, was December 1)

X-Force # 25 (November 17, it was November 10)

X-Men: Trial of Magneto # 4 (December 1, was November 17)

X-Men # 5 (November 24, it was November 17)

Marvel Comics Collections

Atlantis Attacks: The Original Epic TPB (December 28, was December 21)

Avengers Tech-On TPB (April 5, it was March 15)

Genis-Vell: Marvel Tales # 1 (November 17, it was November 10)

Ka-zar: Lord of the Savage Land TPB (April 5, it was March 8)

New Mutants by Vita Ayala Volume 2 (April 12, was February 8)

Marvel Comics Posters

Avengers Poster # 50 (Nov 10, was Nov 3)

Captain America / Iron Man Poster # 1 (Nov 10, was Nov 3)

Giant-Size Black Cat Poster: Infinity Score # 1 (Nov 10, was Nov 3)

Hulk Poster # 1 (Nov 10, was Nov 3)

What does this delay in Marvel comics mean if you buy the numbers in Spanish?

If you buy your Marvel comics in Spanish, you may have noticed that Panini, the publisher who has the rights, is also experiencing delays.

This is happening both in the issue of the periodic issues and in the reprints of out of print, so, if you are doubting whether to buy a comic that still exists stock, do not hesitate and do it now.

The problem in the Spanish case, as discussed in forums by users close to Panini, yes it seems that it is being the lack of paper. However, it is not ruled out that in the future there will be transport delays, since they are printed in China and brought to Spain.

It is assumed that, over the next few months, demand and supply will readjust. We’ll see if that’s the case, but until then, be patient.