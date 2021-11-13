All Marvel announcements during Disney Plus Day

This Friday, Disney held Disney Plus Day, an event with which it celebrated the second anniversary of the streaming service, and in which, among other things, the upcoming projects, both live action and animated, were announced. as part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Through a video of about 15 minutes, available only within the Disney Plus platform, the company made a recount of its recent series, such as Wanda vision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…? In addition, he gave a preview of what awaits us with the next premiere of the series of Hawkeye, as well as a first look at the live action series that will arrive throughout 2022: She-hulk, Moon knight and Ms. Marvel.

Finally, a sequence was shown with the updated logos for previously announced projects, as well as the revelation of some new ones, but without dates for any of them, as they were all accompanied by a “Coming Soon”.

Without more, these are the Marvel announcements that were unveiled during Disney Plus Day.

X-Men ’97

Disney is bringing back the animated series of X Men, as part of a new project called X-Men ’97. The story will pick up where the original 90s series left off, after its five years of airing, between 1992 and 1997. X-Men ’97 It will debut in 2023.

Moon knight

After his excellent performance in Dune As Duke Leto Atreides, Oscar Issac will play Marc Spector in Moon knight. Similar to the comics, Spector has a dissociative identity disorder, for which he believes he is the human incarnation of the Egyptian Khonshu. Moon knight It will also star Ethan Hawke, and will be released in 2022.

She-hulk

Tatiana Maslany (known for starring in the series Orphan Black) plays Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who inherits the powers of the Hulk. The series will bring together Marvel characters such as the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and Abomination, played by Tim Roth. It will premiere sometime in 2022.

Ms. Marvel

Since her solo debut in 2016, Kamala Khan has had an incredible career as Ms. Marvel. Not only have his comics been some of Marvel’s best in recent years, but he was also one of the few standout moments in the game. Marvel’s avengersby Square Enix. Now he is about to have his own live action series, which will debut in the summer of 2022.

The series features Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani-American from Jersey City. Kamala is an aspiring artist, as well as being gamer and writer of fan-fictionShe is also a huge fan of the Avengers, in particular Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world. Until he develops powers like the heroes he has always admired.

Threw out

It’s a spin-off from the series Hawkeye and its story will focus on the heroine Maya López, better known as Echo, who will be played by actress Alaqua Cox. Echo is one of the few deaf and Native American characters in the comics, she has the ability to copy other people’s movements, as well as being a skilled martial artist and gymnast.

Ironheart

Dominique Thorne will star in this live-action series, in which Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart, will create the most advanced armor since Iron Man.

Agatha: House of Harkness

As expected, Kathryn Hahn’s character in WandaVision, Agatha Harkness, to star in her own series spin-off. Jac Schaefer will produce and write the story.

Secret invasion

After his guest appearances in almost every Marvel movie, Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, will finally have a starring role in this series, where he will share credits with Ben Mendelsohn, as Skrull Talos.

What If…? second season

If you liked the first season of What If…? you will like to know that Disney Plus is already working on a second season. The Watcher will return to meet new heroes and explore more of the multiverse, with AC Bradley set to return as lead writer.

Loki, second season

The series of Loki It will have a second season and its filming already has a start date: January 2022. And although a premiere date was not announced, recently, the CEO of Marvel, Kevin Feige, hinted that the series could resume its broadcast at some point in the future. 2023, to continue the adventures and misadventures of the prince of Asgard and god of deception.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

In another animated series, Marvel plans to tell the story of Peter Parker before he became Spider-Man. The study says that this series will show the origins of the character in the comics.

I am groot

For Groot, it was time to shine. One of the favorite characters of Guardians of the Galaxy will star in his own animated series. There is no release date yet, but it is known that Kirsten Lepore, best known for short films like Sweet dreams and Bottle, will lead the project.

Marvel zombies

If you thought that the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed a dose of zombies, Disney Plus will give them to you with this animated series, where a new generation of superheroes must face an ever-expanding zombie wave