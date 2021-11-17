We recently saw that in the Microsoft Store we could already download the new WhatsApp application for Windows 10 and 11. Although it is still in beta, this application is special, since it works natively being UWP, and allows us to use it even if the phone that is linked to it is switched off or out of range.

We have been testing it for a while and in this article we show you some of the characteristics that have most caught our attention about it. And is that It seems that at last we will have an experience to match with WhatsApp on our PC.

The importance of it being a native experience

WhatsApp Beta, the name that has been given at the moment, is a UWP (Universal Windows Platform) application, like WhatsApp Desktop, which is the version that everyone knows. However, there is a fundamental detail that differentiates them one from the other. And is that this new app works natively, while WhatsApp Desktop uses the web version of the platform as its base.

That this application offers us a native experience gives the platform a multitude of advantages. The first of them, of course, has to do with their performance. And is that now the application works exceptionally, being fast, simple, and more efficient.





Compared to WhatsApp Desktop, which was developed in the Electron framework and carried all the elements of its web version, this new application integrates perfectly into the operating system, with all its pros and cons that this entails. But best of all, is that WhatsApp now consumes much less RAM than its web version, being able to be at the height of apps like Telegram.

Can be used even with the phone turned off

One of the functions that has been slow to arrive, but has come to an end, is the possibility of using WhatsApp even if the phone to which it is linked is turned off. This allows us to continue our conversations without interruptions and on up to four devices.

As you know, previously in WhatsApp Desktop / Web, we could use the platform depending on the state of our phone. If by some chance it turned off, or was disconnected due to some error, it was not possible to continue with our conversations, something that we could do in the apps of its main competitors. This is no longer the case, although for it, We must sign up for the beta program in the ‘Linked devices’ section.

The only thing that remains in this aspect is that the application allows you to link several phone numbers to the same account, something they are still working on.

All the basic functions, although some more are missing

We weren’t lying when we described this new app as ‘simple’ above. Although it is true that the app allows us to perform the basic functions of the platform, such as writing, video calls, and certain notification settings, among other things, you can still see that this application for Windows 10 and 11 has a long way to go. But let’s go point by point.

The structure in terms of chats and others is the one known so far, only that it integrates the Windows Metro interface, adapting almost chameleonically to this system.





In the settings section we can find almost the same as always, although adapted to the Microsoft system. Here we will have the possibility to run WhatsApp when we start the PC, modify privacy-related parameters, manage some notification options, and select the type of files that we want the application to save automatically.

One of the functions that can come in handy for many is the ability to receive notifications even when the app is closed. This option works really well, and from it we can also modify the tone of the alerts.





We have missed some additional options in the storage and chats part, such as the possibility of establishing a storage limit so that our files are downloaded automatically, or the option to create a backup directly from the application, something similar to the app for mobile devices with its saved in Google Drive.

The additional information part in contacts and groups is also something that lacks work. And it is that although it works without more, options such as searching for links and documents using keywords would have been appreciated. However, we consider it unfair to evaluate this application in this way, as it is still in beta. This is also why in the lower right corner we find a very large ‘Feedback’ button.





The chats are integrated with the Windows drawing application, so in the files section, in addition to being able to send documents, images, audio, video and others, also we can make a quick drawing and send it to another user. Also, if we have an image on the clipboard, it will appear as a preview in the send files menu to send it instantly.

Classic emojis are available in the app, but It is not possible to send personalized stickers if we do not have a third-party application. However, we can see those stickers that our contacts send us without problem.

Simple visual appearance and without the possibility of changing it at the moment

As we have been saying before, the interface of this WhatsApp application is based on Metro UI, that is, the one used by Windows in all its services. However, with the arrival of Windows 11, the company said goodbye to this visual style, so currently this design may be outdated sooner rather than later.

One of the options that can be modified in WhatsApp for mobile devices and desktop is the theme. Here we could switch between a light tonality, the dark theme, or the default one by the system. This option is not yet available in WhatsApp Beta, so we will have to wait for future updates.

In short, the new native WhatsApp application for Windows 10 and 11 is fast, simple and much more efficient than its predecessor, finally getting rid of its web version and hosting the possibility of using it without connecting the phone. Clearly there is still a lot of work to be done in terms of options and design, but there is no doubt that this is a great step for the platform and its users.