The moto g200 5G hits stores by storm, equipped with the most advanced camera system on a moto g phone to date, using the same main camera included in the motorola edge family. With a 108 MP ultra-high-resolution camera, it not only packs in more detail in every shot, but also improves the quality of digital zoom.

In addition to delivering incredibly sharp and bright images, the smartphone hits stores with the best Qualcomm processor to date, a high-quality screen and software designed for those who do not want the operating system to waste their time.

Is everything as nice as it seems?

Many good things

We are facing a top of the range that is surprising for its price, since it is planted in stores below 500 euros. It sports an exquisite design, with a small camera bump that joins the frame on the back and a hole in the screen that leaves more space to enjoy the content.

Top Processor

Surprisingly, since Motorola does not usually give a special battle in terms of performance, the new Moto G200 has the fastest processor on the market, the ultra-powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G, a dummy-proof chipset that few phones can boast of.

With it, you can enjoy AI-optimized games that respond 20% faster to touch. Here we must mention the Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology, which brings desktop games to mobile with 20% faster graphics rendering.

To this we add the maximum 5G power and the compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E, the fastest mobile speed in the industry to surf the Web.

Quality sound

Beyond its powerful speakers, the mobile is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound, a system that offers the most advanced wireless audio experience available in a Motorola phone. Thanks to this you can enjoy high resolution sound, clear voice calls and entertainment without lag in audio effects.

144 Hz display

No AMOLED technology but instead we can enjoy a 6.8 ″ FHD + Max Vision panel where what stands out the most is its 144Hz refresh rate, leader in the sector, which allows viewing content with a lot of movement and scrolling through the phone to be an extremely experience. fluid.

We do not forget that the display has a 25% wider color gamut thanks to the DCI-P3 and HDR10 certification which, in Christianity, means that you will see your series and movies with amazing detail and colors closer to the reality.

8K camera

The processor is especially important in the proper functioning of the camera as it captures photos and videos 35% faster, so that you get a better image quality and never miss the moments you most want to remember.

Despite not being part of the award range, it has a photographic section similar to the motorola edge family. Here the great protagonist is a 108 MP ultra high resolution camera, It not only adds more detail to each shot, but also improves the quality of digital zoom. In addition, the technology Ultra Pixel binning offers 9 times higher sensitivity in low light by combining 9 times more pixels into one. The result? Sharp, bright images, even when the power goes out.

This sensor is accompanied by an ultra wide angle lens and macro vision as well as a depth sensor that helps to automatically blur the background. Additionally, you can re-adjust the intensity level after capturing by raising or lowering the bokeh level.

In front is a 16 MP selfie camera with different AI technologies designed to capture selfies better than ever.

At the video level, the brand surprises by adding 8K recording on the phone. And to take full advantage of this quality, different creative recording modes are added such as the dual mode that allows you to record with the rear and front camera at the same time. Plus, you can now choose to shoot from two of the rear cameras, like the main and the ultra-wide, for a whole new perspective, or shoot in high definition at up to 960 frames per second, and slow down the action to the max.

Crazy price

All this would normally have a price tag close to 1000 euros but the reality is that Motorola has hit the table by selling the phone below 450 euros. Few more powerful smartphones with a higher refresh rate you will find in Spain.

Some weak point

In order to offer such a competitive price, the brand has had to cut somewhere and the battery and the design of the mobile are the most affected departments.

Just one version

The smartphone is only available for sale in our country with a memory configuration, 8 + 128 GB, and in color blue. If you like the phone, you will not have many more options in which to buy it.

Without IP68

Although the mobile is splash resistant, it does not have the maximum protection against dust and water. There is no IP68 but we can settle for the IP52 certification which is at least a help and possible accidents.

Not so fast charging

33W It is a sufficient charging power for a 5,000 mAh cell like the one inside this Moto G200 5G, but by asking we would have liked to see something closer to the 65W that other mobiles offer for a similar price.

No AMOLED panel

We have said it before, it is a smartphone with great screen characteristics but we would have liked the panel chosen to be AMOLED and not IPS, with a better representation of blacks and lower energy consumption.

Availability in Spain

This beast of the Lenovo-owned brand will be available in Spain at the end of November 2021 exclusively on the brand’s website with a starting price of 449 euros in Blue color. Only one version with 8 + 128 GB is sold.