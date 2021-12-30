New year, new series. The HBO Max premieres for January 2022, usually the most restrained in terms of new titles, come with news to start 2022 with a good step.

Among the premiere titles of HBO Max, many series, some films and also documentaries. Reminiscences of the past color this first month of the year with some proposals that they will remind us of those years when we were children. Also one of the most anticipated continuations of one of the star series of HBO Max.

In this way, and to inaugurate the year of HBO Max premieres, the platform begins with a walk through Hogwarts. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will return us to the halls of the enchanted castle hand in hand with its protagonists. Together they analyze the impact of an entire saga that began 20 years ago. In the movies section, we will have the opportunity to see the reboot from Space Jam: New Legends. It was not like the first, far from it, but you have to admit that you want to know how the history of the Looney Tunes has evolved.

Finally, the HBO Max premieres for January bring something we have been waiting for a long time. The second season of Euphoria. Already in 2021 we could see a Christmas special that left us wanting something more. Starring Zendaya, the desire to know how the disturbing life of these teenagers evolves without huge.

All HBO premieres

Sign up in HBO Max and you will have access to the best series and exclusive movies What The Wire, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones. Includes the entire Warner catalog, Cartoon Network classics and major releases such as Matrix Y Dune.

Films

Space Jam: New Legends, January 18

The Fallout, January 27

Reminiscence, January 27

Series

The cleaning girl, January 5

The gemstones T2, January 9

Euphoria T2, January 10

Call me Kat T2, January 11

Naomi, 12th of January

The peacemaker, January 13th

Superman and Lois T2, January 17

Somebody somewhere, January 17

Fringe, January 20

Lost fagot, January 21st

The golden age, January 25

Legendary T2, January 31

Shameless, January 31

Mom, January 31

Documentaries and other HBO Max premieres

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, January 1

Legendary T2, January 31