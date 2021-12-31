The streaming platform HBO Max has announced the series and films that will be added throughout the next weeks of January 2022 after the December news. Among the new series stands out The peacemaker, spin-off of The Suicide Squad starring Peacemaker, a ruthless assassin who believes that anything goes to achieve peace. There is also a premiere of the Spain brand with Lost fagot, a story that reviews the life of a small town boy in search of his own identity from the 80s to the 2000s, going from the misunderstanding of his parents, to his first love and sexual escapades until his arrival in Madrid.

As for new seasons of well-known series, the highly anticipated arrives Euphoria Season 2, which will once again feature Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie and many more. Superman and Lois or Call me Kay also start a new season this month.

In the section on films, films that have just been released in theaters are finally arriving, starting with Space Jam: new legends and followed by Reminiscence. Finally, this same January 1 will arrive Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, an event that will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the premiere of the movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in cinemas by reuniting a large group of actors from the successful saga.

All HBO Max premieres in January 2022

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, January 1

The Cleaning Girl, January 5

The gemstones S2, January 9

Euphoria T2, January 10

Call me Kat S2, January 11

Naomi, January 12

The Peacemaker, January 13

Superman and Lois S2, January 17

Somebody somewhere, January 17

Space Jam: New Legends, January 18

Fringe, January 20

Lost Fagot, January 21

The Golden Age, January 25

The Fallout, January 27

Reminiscence, January 27

Legendary T2, January 31

Shameless, January 31

Mom, January 31

