The new streaming platform HBO Max has announced series and movies to be added over the next few weeks of December. Among the new series stands out the long-awaited new episode of Sex in New York, called And Just Like That. There will also be the return of Beforeigners (The Visitors) with a new season and the premiere of the new HBO original series, Landscapers or the animated series of Harley quinn.

And Just Like That, the new chapter of the pioneering HBO series “Sex and the City,” from executive producer Michael Patrick King, takes up the stories of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) on her journey from the complex reality of life and friendship at 30 to the even more complex reality of life and friendship at 50. The series also includes well-known cast members such as Sara Ramírez , Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Harley Quinn is coming to HBO Max with the first two seasons of her animated series. Based on the popular character from the DC Universe, Harley quinn (played by actress Kaley Cuocu) has finally broken up with the joker in this story and try to make it on your own as Gotham City’s criminal Queenpin in this adult animated action comedy series where the episodes are half an hour long. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.

All HBO Max premieres in December 2021

December 1

December 5

Beforeigners (The Visitors) – S2

December 8

December 9

15 december

Hacks

Legendary T1

Harley Quinn – S1 and T2

December 17

Station Eleven (Episodes 1, 2 and 3)

December 30