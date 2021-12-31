Two strangers decide to talk and tell about their lives with large doses of melancholy. Two lovers decide to meet. Someone runs naked down a beach to celebrate New Years Eve. Many of the films that take place during the end of the year have one element in common. They are usually little existential arguments, which are equated at the end of a cycle with decision-making and great moments to celebrate.

Of course, it is something traditional in Hollywood to enhance the good wishes of the new year. For most of the Western world, the last day of December has more or less the same meaning. So that its representation on screen is usually very similar or at least with the same symbolism.

We talk to you about the four plot threads that are usually unavoidable in a movie celebrating the end of the year. A way of analyzing time as something more metaphorical. And also much more linked to love, hope and the search for a goal. Perhaps, that sense of purpose that Hollywood likes to sublimate so much.

Boy and girl discover love

And of course they run to shout it to the world. Or in any case to the correct person, as it happened with Bridget Jones and Darcy. Of course, it is inevitable that the iconic date is a way of understanding the beginning of something greater. Undoubtedly that is the reason why a good number of end-of-the-year films narrate love.

From Phoebe from Friends saying goodbye to the love of his life in the first season. Even Harry making it clear to Sally that he loves her, the end of the year seems to be a good date for love. According to Hollywood, of course.

Everything comes together at the same moment

If you saw the movie New Year’s Eve (2011) by Garry Marshall, you know. For Hollywood, end-of-the-year movies are the perfect occasion to join dozens of narrative threads. Whether the characters travel from one side of the world to the other or there are irreconcilable differences, the end of the year is here to resolve them alone.

And unlike its twin trope on Christmas night, the end of the year is about more than just good wishes. Something very evident in the endearing Looking for a kiss at midnight by Alex Holdridge. It is clear that for the cinema, the end of the year symbolizes a real commitment. A good way to conceive hope.

The great tragedies

Actually, Hollywood also seems to like that the end of the year could be the beginning of a great tragedy. As for example in Poseidon, both original and remake, in which a large violent wave hits a pleasure boat. Also happens something similar in the Terror Train by Roger Spottiswoode, when a serial killer discovers that the date is ideal to kill. A rarity? End of days: that movie set at the end of the year where Arnold Schwarzenegger saved the world from the devil (yes, you read that right).

It seems to be a maxim of a certain cinematographic subgenre that its characters die with a glass of champagne raised.

Those great existentialist conversations

The end of the year is a good time to analyze our life. And Hollywood is no stranger to the issue. A good number of movies set at the end of the year allow their characters delve into their experiences. Like the already classic 200 Cigarettes by Risa Bramon García in which a group of young people ends up meditating on the human and the divine. That with the stroke of midnight very close. Something akin to the beautiful Peter’s friends by Kenneth Branagh, albeit with a much more sardonic humor.