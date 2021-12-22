It is clear that one of the great services that Microsoft has is Xbox Game Pass. Once you are subscribed, you can access dozens of video games, both from third parties and exclusive to the company. In addition, if you bet on Ultimate, you also get the online features and the titles of EA Play.

Every fortnight, Xbox Game Pass adds new games to the catalog, staggering their arrival throughout the month. Now, thanks to Loadout, we can know the total value of all the games that have been added to the library throughout this 2021. In total they have been $ 6,317.35, always taking into account the price of each work compared to the Microsoft Store. At the change, about 5,433 euros.

The month that contributed the most value was March, as up to 24 Bethesda games were included at once. In that specific month, the total price of the games added to Game Pass was $ 964.67. If we look specifically at the 30 games that Bethesda added to the service, we see that the figure stands at $ 604.71, 10% of the total value.

It was the following month, in April, that the drop was steepest, at $ 330.91 in game value, the lowest in 2021. To put these figures into context, a full year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate equals about $ 120, so the savings are really spectacular.

Forza Horizon 5 or Halo Infinite are some of the most important exclusive titles that have reached the platform. For next year, the journey is aiming for the stars with the launch of Starfield in November.