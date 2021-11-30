There have been many obstacles that GTA Trilogy has had to overcome. The return of the classics Rockstar hit a real bump with the criticisms of the players. The controversy was such that the developer was forced to apologize and commit to releasing patches to improve the trio of works.

Today Rockstar launched the patch 1.03 for GTA Trilogy on PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC. Nintendo Switch is out of the equation for now and this update can already be downloaded on the rest of the platforms.

The official notes contain up to 117 new corrections that you can consult through this link. In general, these are the major changes for San Andreas, Vice City, and Liberty City:

Stability improvements.

Cinematic camera added, which can be toggled by changing camera modes when in game.

Corrected several spelling errors in the texts and signs.

Fixed multiple instances of rain spawning indoors during cutscenes.

Indeed, one of the most surreal aspects such as the rain inside buildings has been remedied. Even one player made fun of it with a mod for Doom that included the downpour that practically obscures vision. At the same time, the classic fog and dark clouds of the original versions have been included.

Another point of conflict has been how posters and fonts of the games did not respect the original versions, which has also been modified. In the cases of PC and Xbox One, specific improvements have been implemented for these systems, linked to the use of the mouse or the ultra-wide screen on PC or problems with achievements and crashes for the Microsoft console.