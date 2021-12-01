A new collaboration with the famous sportswear brand: Jordan, is coming to Fortnitegamers will be able to get hold of some cool cosmetics like a new pair of Jordans and some cool character skins. Thanks to a data miner, we have learned about the aspects and here we show them to you.

A new collaboration with Jordan x Fortnite has been revealed by the popular content leaker Hypex, Fortnite players will have to start saving their turkey if they want to get hold of all the aspects and cosmetics of this new collaboration. According to the new leak from the popular data miner, the collaboration consists of 4 skins and a pickaxe.

According to the new leak of Hypex, the players of Fortnite They will have 2 skins of female and male characters, which will have 2 different aspects, each of the aspects carries the logos of the brand Jordan in different colors, that’s not all, each of the skins has some impressive Jordan 11.

Apparently, players will also be able to get a special pick, this pick will be in the shape of the Jordan 11 and will be exclusive to those who buy the set. At the moment, Hypex does not reveal the price of these new skins, although we think they may cost between 2,500 and 3,000 V-Bucks.