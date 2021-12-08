After the powerful end of the second season of ‘The Mandalorian’, and we still need to know when we will be able to enjoy new episodes (or new ‘Star Wars’ movies), Lucasfilm and Disney + will bring us a spin-off of Boba Fett. While we await his arrival, in Espinof we wanted to review everything we have seen of the Mandalorian (and Grogu), ordering from worst to best all the episodes released to date.

1×05 ‘The Gunman’

Here that sense of transition does weigh heavily on an episode that gives the best of itself in its first minutes and in that final cliffhanger that would not be resolved until the second season. Rivalry with Fennec it does not reach the desired intensity and the protagonist’s relationship with the rookie bounty hunter does not have great incentives and almost feels like filler.

1×03 ‘The Sin’





An episode darker than the previous one that leads Mando to break his code to end up rescuing “Baby yoda“From a laboratory. Perhaps he overdoes it a bit with the doubts of the protagonist, who even accepts a new mission before doing what we all knew was going to happen, but he does it so that we better know the way of the mandalore. Necessary but far from the best version of what could have been.

1×06 ‘The Prisoner’





An episode marked by tension located in a space prison that knows how to keep our attention during its tight footage. Maybe it works better in isolation than for what it really contributes to the series, but this small detour within the series served it well to gain momentum heading into the end of its first season.

1×04 ‘Sanctuary’





Many may see it as a mere transition episode when it is still a logical evolution of the previous one, also serving as an introduction point for the character of Face dune interpreted by Gina Carano, who helps in what seems almost an impossible mission that leaves more than one scene to remember …

1×02 ‘The Boy’





Now is the time to get to know Baby Yoda a little more, an inexhaustible source of gifs for social networks during the first season, whose help is decisive so that Mando does not lose his life and regain control of his ship. Key to start developing those ties between the two protagonists almost like father and son.

1×08 ‘Redemption’





A solvent closure for the first season that aroused more curiosity about the future than about what happens in the chapter itself. Perhaps it lacked a little more of that impetus that the series does exhibit in its second season despite having Taika waititi behind the cameras, but that does not mean that it left us with a good taste in our mouths.

2×04 ‘The Siege’





An episode in which to take a small look at the passing by returning to Nevarro to reunite Mando with two of his allies and investigate a little in the mythology of the series, especially in relation to Baby Yoda, who returns to leave us some unforgettable moment as when he is a peculiar cookie thief.

2×02 ‘The Passenger’





For some, the episode in which they stopped seeing Baby Yoda as someone cuqui, something that does not stop being an anecdote in an episode that by setting seems to want to pay tribute to ‘The empire strikes back‘. So much so that these fearsome creatures have their origin in designs finally discarded from said film. All this with the usual cocktail of fun – it is one of the episodes with the greatest presence of Baby Yoda – and emotion typical of the series.

1×01 ‘The Mandalorian’





A large presence card from the bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal that allows us to know the state of that galaxy very, very far away shortly after the events narrated by ‘Return of the Jedi‘. Of course, the real key is to meet the protagonist and his motivations and then give us a big surprise at the end of the episode that Jon favreau he was very clever at hiding from the public until the very moment of its premiere.

2×07 ‘The Believer’





An intermediate stage necessary to get the location of Baby Yoda that serves to redeem a character and give us a frenetic episode from the moment in which it is clear that perhaps it was not how we thought. And we also see Mando having to further adjust his principles when showing his face in public for the first time …

1×07 ‘Reckoning’





The series showed the best of itself until then with a chapter that knew how to collect all the virtues that the series had exhibited until then to propose an adventure that connected with the beginning of the series to put the protagonists in a situation of mortal danger, being key to this the first appearance of Moff gideon, the fearsome villain played by Giancarlo esposito.

2×03 ‘The Heiress’





Almost a pirate adventure that introduces three new Mandalorians and explains that universe a little better, also introducing new creatures that expand the rich universe of Star Wars. In addition, in its own way it almost functions as a small apart in which everything is perfectly controlled by Bryce Dallas Howard from the direction.

2×08 ‘The Rescue’





An excellent season finale focused on the rescue of Grogu. From the first minutes getting allies to the adventure to go around the different obstacles that Moff Gideon puts up, ending with the shocking appearance of Luke Skywalker (shot by Mark Hamill) and the moving farewell between Mando and Grogu. The only thing that lacks a little more oomph since the staging ..

2×01 ‘The Marshal’





A start to the season that reminded us of everything we had liked in the first season to take it one step further, including a little flirtation with ‘Dune‘and an excellent guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant. All this without forgetting that final cliffhanger that made us literally need the next episodes for now.

2×06: ‘The Tragedy’





The arrival of Robert Rodríguez to the ‘Star Wars’ universe left us with a vibrant episode with great staging work that knew how to make the most of a minimum script – it was said that it had only 19 pages – and upon the return of an impressive Boba fett. A joy from start to finish.

2×05: ‘The Jedi’





An excellent episode from beginning to end, starting with the live image presentation of Ahsoka Tano to which it will be impossible to separate from the factions of Rosario Dawson (It has been confirmed that it will have its own spin-off). In addition, juicy information about Baby Yoda’s past and an episodic adventure that knows how to balance the most intimate moments very well with those in which he unleashes his most spectacular side.

