After several years of service, The Vault already has a good number of games. That is why to simplify the search and have all the titles compiled we bring you this entry where you can find all EA Play games on Xbox Game Pass. As you already know, EA Play is a payment service from the Electronic Arts company that is completely independent from Xbox Live Gold. So if you pay € 3.99 per month or € 24.99 per year, you have access to a catalog of free games known as The Vault. As well as a 10-hour trial on all Electronic Arts titles.
Apart from games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S you will also find Xbox 360 and Xbox games that benefit from the backward compatibility of the system. So if you have not played a jewel of 360 published by Electronic Arts and you see it on the list, know that you can play it on your Xbox One. Here is the list of the free games on EA Play, arranged alphabetically. As they are added, the entry will be updated. You will find the most recent additions in bold.
All EA Play games on Xbox Game Pass
- A way out
- Alice madness returns
- Anthem
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 1943
- Battlefield 3
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield Bad Company
- Battlefield Bad Company 2
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield v
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- BLACK
- Crysis
- Crysis remastered
- Crysis 2
- Crysis 3
- Dante’s Inferno
- Dead space
- Dead space 2
- Dead space 3
- Dead Space: Ignition
- Dirt 4
- Dirty Rally
- Dirt Rally 2.0
- Dragon Age: Inqusition
- Dragon Age: Origins
- EA Sports UFC 3
- EA Sports UFC 4
- F1 2020
- Faith
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- Fight Night Champion
- FIFA 20
- FIFA 21
- GRID
- Heavy weapon
- The sims 4
- Madden NFL 20
- Madden NFL 21
- Mass effect
- Mass effect 2
- Mass effect 3
- Mass Effect Andromeda
- Medal of Honor Airborne
- Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault
- Mirror’s Edge
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- NBA Live 14
- NBA Live 15
- NBA Live 16
- NBA Live 18
- NBA Live 19
- NHL 20
- NHL 21
- NHL 94 Rewind
- Need for speed
- Need for Speed Heat
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed Payback
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Peggle 2
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare
- Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour
- Sea of Solitude
- Skate 3
- SSX
- Star wars battlefront
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Star wars squadrons
- Titanfall
- Titanfall 2
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge
The 5 best EA Play games you can’t miss
This is the list with all the free games in EA Access, updated to 2020, where you can find all the games available through this service so you can access them at no added cost as long as you are members.
What is EA Play?
EA Play is a monthly or annual subscription service that replaces EA Access, after Electronic Arts decided to change the name of the service. EA Play offers us a catalog of free games, which you have already seen listed above, as well as 10 hours of free play of their new releases.
How do I get EA Play on Xbox Game Pass?
To have EA Play on Xbox Game Pass you need a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The arrival of the service to PC was recently announced, after it was only present on Xbox. Starting in 2021, you can also enjoy EA Play games on Xbox Game Pass on PC.
If we are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and we want to enjoy EA Play games, we just have to go to our games library and within the different options we will see that ‘EA Play’ appears. As with the normal Xbox Game Pass catalog, we will see there all the games available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Xbox.
Will EA Play be on Xbox Game Pass forever?
At the moment nothing has been said about it, but everything seems to indicate that EA Play will be available forever on Xbox Game Pass. Of course, as with Xbox Game Pass, we will lose access to your games the moment our subscription ends, even if we have downloaded them.