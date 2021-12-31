A new year begins and the Disney + premieres promise to repeat the outstanding note that last year left us, with the massive arrival of Marvel and Star Wars series. Hawkeye and Boba put an end to the big names of 2021, but far from over, Disney + premieres herald a new year full of big dates.

In this first month of January, the Disney + premieres continue with the arrival of new chapters of The Book of Boba Fett, which already surprised us all at its premiere last December, but new content is also coming. In addition, the company continues to add series and films to its catalog, big names in cinema and TV that were great successes in their day.

All in all, month by month and little by little, the Disney + premieres continue to show that in making a catalog of extreme quality They are unrivaled in the world of streaming.

All the premieres of Disney +

Films

Antlers, Dark Creature, released on January 5

Eternals, released on 12 January

Mike and Dave are looking for serious vibes, released on January 7

Brooklyn, released on January 7

My cousin rachel, released on January 7

Bohemian Rhapsody, released on January 7

Jojo rabbit, released on January 14

It’s for your sake, released on January 14

Lucy in the sky, released on January 21

Here and now, released on January 21

Losing the north, released on January 21

Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance), released on January 21

Underwater, released on January 28

Fantastic Mr. Fox, released on January 28

The secret Life of Walter Mitty, released on January 28

Perfect strangers, released on January 28

Series

Marvels Hit Monkey, released on January 26

Big sky Season 2, premiering January 5

What we do in the shadows (S1, S2), premiere on January 5

Men on a mission, released on January 5

Elena of Avalor Season 3, premiering January 5

The Lion Guard Season 3, premiering January 5

Handy manny (S1 – S3), premiere on January 5

Akashinga, premiere on The Braves One, released on January 7

Feud, Bette and Joan, released on 12 January

Under suspicion (Season 1 and 2), premiere on January 12

The golden girls (Seasons 1-7), premiere on January 12

World Biggest Festival, Kumbh Mela premiere, released on January 14

Queens, released on January 19

Black-ish Season 7, premiering January 19

Jeff goldblum Season 2, premiering January 19

A man of honor, released on January 19

Liquid Bomb Plot. Nat Geo, released on January 21

Insanity, released on January 26

Ravens Home * Season 3, premiering January 26

Grown-ish Season 4, premiering January 26

No man left behind, released on January 26

Documentaries and other Disney + premieres

India from abobe Season 1, premiering January 5

Looked Up Abroad Season 5, premiering January 12

The Real Queens of Hip-Hop, The women who changed the game, released on January 14

Incredible Small World, premieres January 19

Lawless oceans Season 1, premiering January 19

Gordon Ramnsey Uncharted Season 2, premiering January 26

WW2 Hell Under The Sea (Seasons 1, 2 and 3), premiere on January 26

WW2 Greatest Raid Season 1, premiering January 26

The First Wave, released on January 29

